CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office opened its doors to the public Saturday, Oct. 23, for an afternoon of police-inspired fun, from jumping into armored trucks to decorating donuts.

Running from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., coinciding with Centreville Day activities, which populated the county seat with an estimated 1,200 people, according to Centreville Main Street Manager Carol D’Agostino.

Several local organizations participated in the open house, offering resources and instruction to citizens, including the Chesapeake Bay region chapter of the Bikers Against Child Abuse organization, the QA Community Emergency Response Team, as well as the county’s social services and health departments.

In a statement, Sheriff Gary Hofmann said he understands “the importance of events such as our open house, which helps us to get to know our residents and for them to get to know us. The interaction allows a positive outlook on law enforcement and for our community to see what it is that we do.

“Having a connection with our neighbors is what it’s all about!”

