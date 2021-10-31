The Chesapeake Bay chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse hand out information during the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office open house, making themselves available as a resource to the community and provding temporary tattoos to all those interested.
A mock crime scene was laid out across the sheriff office’s workout facility. On top of giving spectators a visual tour of a potential crime scene, demonstrators walked citizens through the process of finding and testing fingerprints.
Children of all ages flocked to the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office Saturday, Oct. 23, for its open house. In addition to grill-fired food and activities, visitors could learn about police gear and gadgets and, in some cases, even try them on.
Dfc. Savannah Dickey-Faggert helps a group of kids try and pick up a riot shield. From left: Nallie Phelps, Brayford Kerr, McCrae Phelps, Keagen Phelps, Dickey-Faggert and Hartley Kerr.
PHOTO BY LUKE PARKER
PHOTO BY LUKE PARKER
Dfc. Joe Patikowski walks K-9 Tiger through a demonstration for the public.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO
The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office open house offers visitors the chance to design and devour their own donuts.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO
SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO
CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office opened its doors to the public Saturday, Oct. 23, for an afternoon of police-inspired fun, from jumping into armored trucks to decorating donuts.
Running from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., coinciding with Centreville Day activities, which populated the county seat with an estimated 1,200 people, according to Centreville Main Street Manager Carol D’Agostino.
Several local organizations participated in the open house, offering resources and instruction to citizens, including the Chesapeake Bay region chapter of the Bikers Against Child Abuse organization, the QA Community Emergency Response Team, as well as the county’s social services and health departments.
In a statement, Sheriff Gary Hofmann said he understands “the importance of events such as our open house, which helps us to get to know our residents and for them to get to know us. The interaction allows a positive outlook on law enforcement and for our community to see what it is that we do.
“Having a connection with our neighbors is what it’s all about!”
