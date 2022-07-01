This antique stove and oven was a wood-fired appliance, which was the norm before the development of the electric or gas versions. The antique kitchen is one of the featured displays for July at the Queen Anne’s County Museum of Eastern Shore Life.
Shown here are some of the antique sewing equipment and articles of clothing made from feed sacks on display at the Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life.
MUSEUM OF EASTERN SHORE LIFE
This antique stove and oven was a wood-fired appliance, which was the norm before the development of the electric or gas versions. The antique kitchen is one of the featured displays for July at the Queen Anne’s County Museum of Eastern Shore Life.
CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s Museum of Eastern Shore Life will be open to visitors on Saturday, July 2. The featured displays for the month of July are the antique sewing room, which features antique sewing machines and other equipment that was used for manufacturing, altering or repairing articles of clothing 75 to 125 years ago, and the antique kitchen, with a stove and oven appliance from about 100 years ago.
One type of clothing that was frequently used in rural areas many years ago was the feed sack dress. These dresses and other items were made with the feed sacks that were used to hold corn, wheat, beans or whatever products that may have been produced on the farms in those areas. The museum has a display of feed sacks and clothing made from them.
The antique stove and oven was a wood-fired appliance that had to be stoked before each use. That was the norm prior to the development of the electric or gas powered versions that came along years later. The kitchen area has other antique appliances and equipment on display as well.
The museum will be open to visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 2. There is no admission fee though donations are always sincerely appreciated.
The museum is located at the QA County 4-H Park (the county fairgrounds) on state route 18 at Dulin Clark Road between Centreville and Queenstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.