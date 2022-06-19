CENTREVILLE — Members of the local Queen Bees quilting group each spent dozens of hours this year lending their talents to the construction of a quilt inspired by the Chesapeake Bay. The group has generously donated the hand-crafted quilt to the Friends of Queen Anne’s County Library. Raffle tickets for the chance to win this unique quilt are now available for purchase.
The Queen Bees of the Annapolis Quilt Guild donated this unique item in support of the Friends’ efforts to enhance library programming for residents throughout the county. The Queen Bees include Lis Cockey, Marie Murphy, Joy Coffelt, Jaime Trainor, Pat Holland and Terri Flaherty.
The quilt aptly features a Chesapeake Star pattern, with shades of blue, purple, orange, red and green on an off-white background and measures 52 x 72 inches.
Each raffle ticket is $5, or purchase three tickets for $10. The Friends will be selling tickets at local events, and tickets are available at both the Kent Island and Centreville branches of the library. Tickets can also be purchased by sending a check, payable to Friends of QAC Library, to P.O. Box 482, Grasonville, MD 21638. Please include both email address and mailing address with your check to allow confirmation of your purchase of tickets. The grand prize drawing will be held in November.
The Friends of Queen Anne’s County Library is a nonprofit organization comprised of community members dedicated to ensuring that our county libraries can offer great programs and resources. In 2021 alone, the Friends had more than 500 members and contributed over $50,000 to Queen Anne’s County Library to support the summer reading program, adult arts education, technology enhancements, programs for community members with intellectual challenges, and more. New members are welcome. Information is available at http://FriendsOfQACLibrary.org.
