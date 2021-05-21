EASTON — One of Rabbi Peter Hyman’s earliest memories is at the age of 3 attending Scouting camp with his Scoutmaster father.
“I was at Boy Scout camp way before I was old enough to be a Scout,” said the former Cub Scout, Boy Scout, Eagle Scout, Scout leader and executive.
Decades later, the rabbi at Easton’s Temple B’Nai Israel remains an avid supporter of the worldwide organization. He has traveled globally spreading the message of an organization aimed at preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices during their lifetime.
That dedication led the World Scout Committee to award Hyman its highest honor, the Bronze Wolf Award, acknowledging the significant service he has made to the World Scout Movement.
Hyman is only the 377th person to receive the award since it was established nearly 90 years ago — and only one of a handful of Jewish recipients worldwide.
“I’m understandably humbled,” he said. “Scouting has afforded me the opportunity to be an ambassador, an ambassador for the United States and an ambassador for Judaism.”
The award committee selected Hyman for his work in fostering interfaith dialogue as the first chairman of the Messengers of Peace initiative.
“Rabbi Peter has made a unique contribution to Scouting by combining his knowledge as a religious leader with his strong support for interfaith dialogue,” the selection committee said.
Launched during the summer of 2011, the global initiative is designed to inspire millions of young men and women in more than 220 countries and territories to work toward peace, according to the Boy Scouts of America.
Using social media and other Scouting networks, the initiative lets members from around the world share what they’ve accomplished and inspire fellow Scouts to undertake similar efforts in their communities.
The initiative was created and sponsored by the late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia and Sweden’s King Carl XVI.
King Abdullah invited Hyman to speak at the Bronze Wolf Award ceremony in the Saudi capital of Riyadh earlier this spring, making him the first rabbi to visit the city.
The Saudis “knew who I was. I made clear I was a rabbi,” Hyman said, adding he made many lasting friendships during the trip.
He said, “Scouting is a unifier in its purest form.” During the trip the rabbi and followers of an austere form of Islam known as Wahhabi shook hands, spoke cordially and shared their appreciation and admiration for Scouting.
Religion is a common denominator in Scouting, Hyman said. Scouting emphasizes spirituality, he said, adding that one of the 12 laws of scouts is “to be reverent.”
A belief in God, he said, is a cornerstone of Scouting, but the organization does not endorse a particular religion. When Scouts are learning CPR or how to build a campfire, whether a person is a Muslim, a Jew or a Christian doesn’t matter, Hyman said.
That can be seen clearly during World Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Fayette County, West Virginia. Every four years, more than 40,000 Scouts from across the world descend on the 10,000 acres of forest for a 10-day jamboree of whitewater rafting, canoeing, rock climbing and zip lining.
Hyman has served as head chaplain for World Jamborees and chaired the Faith and Beliefs program in 2019. The rabbi said seeing young people from around the world learning leadership skills, life lessons, contributing to their community, earning merit badges in areas such as sports, the arts, technology, science and business are all reasons he would recommend Scouting to today’s youth.
“I take great pride in that both my sons are Eagle Scouts,” he said of his grown children, Daniel and Ari.
While Temple B’Nai Israel doesn’t currently sponsor a Scouting troop, Hyman said he hopes to start a group in the future.
Like many established organizations, Scouting is suffering a recruiting slump. In its 2019 annual report, Boy Scouts of America had 2.1 million youths served by 261 local councils down from 2.6 million in 2012 and down significantly from its 4 million members in 1973, according to the BSA.
Jewish congregations which sponsor Scout troops offer four special Jewish merit badges. Cub Scouts can earn the Maccabee and Aleph badges, while older Scouts can earn the Ner Tamid and Etz Chaim badges. The badges for older members emphasize leadership and commitment to Jewish communal life.
Hyman also was named the Del-Mar-Va Boy Scout Council 2021 Mid-Shore Distinguished Citizen for his dedication to Scouting.
