ROCK HALL — They’re “wescuing wabbits” at a new location, just a few hops down the bunny trail from the previous one.
The Eastern Shore Rabbit Rescue and Education Center has moved its operations from Main Street to the Rock Hall Village shops, in unit 111.
The rescue closed the shelter on Main Street in January and pivoted operations to be a foster-only rescue with an outreach building in the Village.
“This is just a new chapter,” said Cora Dickson, president of ESRREC, in an interview at the outreach building Friday, March 17.
The organization was founded by Dickson and her husband in 2015. Before that time, there were no rabbit rescues on the Eastern Shore. Now, ESRREC fosters 40 to 50 rabbits and works with folks in not only in Kent County, but also Salisbury, Ocean City, Bowie, Pasadena and parts of Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Dickson said the rescue helps folks find new homes for rabbits, rather than rehoming them through the shelter; is expanding its spay and neuter assistance program to help rabbit owners access affordable surgery through an assistance fund and transporting animals to the clinic; and by organizing vaccination clinics on the Eastern Shore.
The rescue’s educational component also covers how to properly care for rabbits, including what to feed them, how to house them and what toys they need.
“We’ve just expanded our mission,” Dickson said of the newer services being offered — rehoming, spay and neuter assistance and vaccination clinics. “We want to help the community, even the ones who already have rabbits.”
ESRREC will hold its first open house at the outreach building noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Visitors can meet some local foster rabbits and learn about the rescue’s operations, bunny care and more.
“When we decided to close the shelter and go foster-based, I didn’t want to lose that (community) presence,” Dickson said. “I feel proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past eight years...I think it was the right decision to close the shelter and focus on other missions.”
ESRREC is currently seeking additional fosters for rabbits who live indoors. The rescue will pay for all veterinary expenses and can provide supplies if needed while a rabbit is being fostered.
Those wishing to adopt a rabbit can find available pets on the ESRREC website. So far this year, 16 rabbits have been adopted through the rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.