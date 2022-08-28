GRASONVILLE — An ancient Chinese proverb, often credited to Confucius, states “Choose a job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.” For Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC) volunteer Rudolph “Rudy” Lukacovic, this seems to have happened twice. After almost 40 years working in the Fisheries Division of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Lukacovic has found a second career as a volunteer for the CBEC, which occupies approximately 500 acres in Grasonville.
Although he’d visited CBEC several times before his retirement, an article about CBEC’s LIFE (Legacy Institute for the Environment) adult education program published in 2016 inspired his interest. He signed up for CBEC’s Masters’ Naturalist course where he became friends with Dave and Anne Brunson, CBEC’s Volunteer Coordinators, and, not long after that, he was on board. He now teaches several units of the LIFE Program, focused on fish anatomy and fish sampling.
“Nicknamed “Ranger Rudy” by a young visitor, Lucakovic is now a vital member of the CBEC volunteer community.
“He’s a real gem,” stated the Brunsons. “With his knowledge and experience, especially regarding oysters and fish, Rudy has become an invaluable instructor in several of our youth education programs.”
Two of CBEC’s most popular programs, ‘Catch-a-Bay-Critter’ and ‘Remarkable Oysters’, are both led by Lukacovic. CBEC’s focus on “hands on, feet wet” environmental education was a natural fit for him, since he’d spent most of his career with DNR working in the field.
Lukacovic also volunteers his time helping to maintain CBEC’s extensive nature trails, osprey nesting platforms, as well as bluebird and wood duck nesting boxes. “I really like being outdoors, observing nature,” said Lukacovic. “I frequently come across foxes and other wildlife on the property. I’ve even seen beavers and otters. The woodlands, marshes, and meadows on CBEC’s Horse Head peninsula are a great place to enjoy the natural beauty of the Chesapeake Bay.”
“Teacher, naturalist, and friendly ambassador at CBEC, Rudy Lukacovic exemplifies what our member volunteers do for the organization every day,” said Executive Director Vicki Paulas. “He has helped us expand our environmental education program offerings and provide invaluable support and expertise in many other ways.”
