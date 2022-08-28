Ranger Rudy

Nicknamed “Ranger Rudy” by a young visitor, Randolph “Rudy” Lucakovic is a vital member of the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center volunteer community.

 CBEC

GRASONVILLE — An ancient Chinese proverb, often credited to Confucius, states “Choose a job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.” For Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC) volunteer Rudolph “Rudy” Lukacovic, this seems to have happened twice. After almost 40 years working in the Fisheries Division of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Lukacovic has found a second career as a volunteer for the CBEC, which occupies approximately 500 acres in Grasonville.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.