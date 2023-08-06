Dora Pelczar takes the “People’s Choice” award for a stunning gown she created from the syringe tubes, pill bottles, infusion implements and medication packaging, etc., that she uses in her daily treatments for multiple sclerosis. Her elegant and inspiring gown was topped off with a cannabis fascinator.
Dora Pelczar takes the “People’s Choice” award for a stunning gown she created from the syringe tubes, pill bottles, infusion implements and medication packaging, etc., that she uses in her daily treatments for multiple sclerosis. Her elegant and inspiring gown was topped off with a cannabis fascinator.
COURTESY OF ZANE CARTER
Laura Skinner created her striking outfit using reeds from woodwind instruments. An instrument accessory company donated the scrap reeds which hadn’t passed inspection.
COURTESY OF ZANE CARTER
Colleen Upp shows off what designer Arthur Lee called an “apocalyptic and trashy” creation crafted from a used tarp, zip ties and discarded flowers and feathers.
CHESTERTOWN — Chestertown RiverArts recently relaunched its popular Reclaimed Runway at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club. Reimagined as Carnivale Gala, the runway event featured 14 contestants modeling fanciful outfits made from a wide variety of recycled items.
The packed house erupted in cheers, applause and laughter as the models showed off their imaginative, whimsical and sometimes humorous fashions July 22 at the country club.
This was RiverArts’ first gala since its 2020 gala had to be canceled just before show time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event raised over $10,000 that will go toward engaging the community with opportunities to create, learn and grow through the arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.