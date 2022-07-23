CHESTER — Plastic Free QAC has embarked on its next initiative, Re-Think the Straw — A Campaign To Reduce Plastic Straw Waste in Queen Anne's County
Founder Bente Cooney of Grasonville, presented speakers Kent Island High School juniors Kelsie Hart and Reese Delp at the launch last month, who were introduced to PFQAC by their Advanced Placement teacher Bill Hazy. They chose to work with PFQAC as part of their final AP Environmental Science project because they were particularly interested in the mission of the ReThink the Straw campaign.
Both girls spoke briefly, first asking this question of the audience, “How many of you really need a straw when you eat out at a restaurant?” Only two people raised their hands out of more than 60 people in the room. Sharing statistics Hart and Delp informed the audience that over 500 million plastic straws are used every day in the U.S. alone.
Plastic straws are the number one item found in beach clean-ups. Plastics never technically decompose, they just break down into smaller plastics known as microplastics. Animals consume those microplastics and eventually humans do as well, and according to the World Wildlife Fund, it is estimated that humans consume about a credit card’s worth of plastic per week, they said.
The Re-Think the Straw campaign is asking local restaurants, for the month of July (and hopefully beyond) to only offer straws upon request instead of automatically putting straws in all drinks. To be clear, straws are not being banned from participating restaurants. By offering straws upon request, restaurants can actually save money and at the same time, reduce their amount of trash, as there are many people who don’t need a straw.
The restaurants who are participating in July are receiving free training for their staff’s on how this campaign will work.
In Queen Anne’s several local restaurants have chosen to participate for the month of July including: Amalfi Coast, Adams Grille and Tap House, Big Owl Tiki Bar, Bridges Restaurant, Cult Classic Brewery, Dock House Restaurant, Doc’s Riverside Restaurant, Fisherman’s Inn, Fisherman’s Crab Deck, Harris Crab House, Hilton Garden Inn, Libbey’s Coastal Kitchen, The Jetty, Rams Head Shore House, Shogun, and Ten Eyck Brewery.
Restaurants and other establishments who are making such ecological changes are qualifying themselves to be known as “Green Restaurants” for their efforts to protect the environment — and their profits are increasing. Studies have shown: “The business is cutting costs, and consumers are rapidly shifting towards businesses that are more environmentally friendly. 88% of Americans will be more supportive of a company that support environmental causes. That number has increased from 64% in 2010. Businesses attract eco-conscious customers.”
Jenny Vedrani, owner of Refill Goodness, an eco market and mobile refillery on Kent Island, encourages locals to bring their used bottles and empty containers to her shop in Stevensville to refill them with the same ingredients they need for washing clothes, and other essential human needs without discarding those bottles and containers to landfills. Vedrani voiced her support of the Re-Think the Straw campaign.
Plastic Free QAC has had numerous successful campaigns in the past four-years, one especially, helping local people become more aware of protecting their environment, and switching to reusable shopping bags rather than depending on using single use plastic bags.
Interested in reducing plastic waste? You can join their petition to ban plastic bags through the link on the website. So far, nine states, including Delaware, have banned single-use plastic bags. In Maryland, local jurisdictions including Baltimore City and Chestertown have bans in place.
PFQAC offers monthly clean ups throughout the year and in 2020 worked with the county’s Parks and Recreation Department to establish wasted fishing line disposal sites around the county at area pier and boat ramps.
For more information about the Re-Think the Straw campaign go to www.plasticfreejuly.org To learn more about or volunteer with PFQAC follow them on instagram and facebook, or email them directly at plasticfreeqac@gmail.com.
