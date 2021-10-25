STEVENSVILLE — Holding two beers, kindly spotting for some meticulous reporter who thought he could take notes on a deeply dark Tuesday night, and walking around the perimeter of the Cult Classic Brewery in Stevensville, local musician J. Coursey Willis unveiled his plan.
In the coming days, this path behind, across, and around the brewery would be converted into a monstrous trail, one lined with demon actors, movie references, and cold beer. On this tour, a prelude to the Oct. 30 event, the creepiness of the Dark Hollows Reanimated Trail was enunciated by a foul sewer nearby — its aesthetic hardened.
“People will really believe there are dead bodies back here,” Willis joked.
As the story goes, Cult Classic is not actually a brewery. In fact, it’s not even Cult Classic. It’s the Kent Asylum, a little known psychiatric facility of dastardly proportions. Its physicians, un-phased by the notion of malpractice, have experimented on their patients, forcing viewing after viewing of cult horror movies. The procedure has led to a branching disorder where the patients assume the identities of the violent, psychotic characters they saw on screen.
On Oct. 30, in a wild mashup of chaos and homage (“The Exorcist,” “Children of the Corn,” “Jeepers Creepers,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” were only a few of the films mentioned by Willis), the asylum’s cells will malfunction, unleashing movie-minded patients onto anyone brave enough to visit the Cult Classic Brewery.
Because the musician and nostalgia architect said please, the scares will not be spoiled here.
It is only appropriate that an event which spends so much time as a tribute to art, from Hitchcock to “Nosferatu,” is, in and of itself, its own tribute. Instead of idolizing and invoking an auteur or a grand cinematic fright fest, however, it is a tribute to a Kent Island attraction not long for this world, but one whose memory, over six years of operation in the 1990s, etched itself into the hearts of people like Willis for decades to come.
Described by The Bay Times as “the playground for Kent Island’s most enchanted spirits,” the Dark Hollows Haunted Trail, from 1993 to 1999, graced and shook the maze of hiking paths throughout the Terrapin Nature Park.
Its first go in 1993 was sponsored by the county’s Parks and Recreation department, a local radio station, the Kent Island Jaycees, and the Modern Woodsmen of America, and told the story of Ana, “a beautiful girl with hair the color of golden wheat fields” who had been missing for years. Under what local newspapers recalled was a clear night sky with a “hazy” moon above, groups would waddle down the path in search of Ana.
Of course, at their own risk.
In a three-hour time frame and with a $2 admission fee, the trail’s inaugural event drew nearly 600 people, a “[not] too shabby” performance, Willis said.
Each year’s theme was carefully calculated, and after 1993, the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department would join the Parks and Recreation Department in assuming all organizing and funding responsibilities for the event. This collaboration allowed the event to grow. In 1995, with two successful runs, the trail was offered for two nights and admission was conservatively doubled to $4. Then, in 1996, it became a three-night event.
The 1996 fest was also the first time Willis would participate in the show himself.
Before joining the trail’s outfit of ghouls and ghosts, however, Willis had already developed quite the resume when it came to scaring people. Through one of his best friends, he met Sylvia Taylor, whose propensity for fear-soaked fun matched his own. According to Willis, Taylor’s holiday yard displays on Cheslou Road were “known far and wide.” Her productions, furnished with everything from guillotines, gallows, graveyards, and even, Willis recalled, an alien spaceship, drew lines of cars and spectators all along Cheslou.
Willis and his friend were soon recruited by Taylor as live props, human mannequins designed to act dead and stoic in a variety of gory positions until unsuspecting spectators drew near. Their punchline: a good, old-fashioned scare.
This experience first led to Willis crafting his own yard displays. With his dad, he built wooden crosses and then, wedging them into a cinder block base and clothing them, he’d create hordes of his own undead dummies. Eventually, as Taylor grew older, and her mammoth displays – which she had done affectionately and passionately for a decade – became too much of a burden, she donated her most prized assets to the Dark Hollows trail: her decorations and her two live props.
From 1996 to 1999, Willis participated behind the scenes on the trail that had, every year, caused a flurry of excitement among his classmates and a jolt of spooky enthusiasm across the community. Affectionately called one of “the boys” by the other volunteers, he was in awe of the annual progression that clearly elevated the Dark Hollows experience. The stunts would range from a chainsaw-wielding Jason Voorhees jumping out of the shadows to electric chairs and giant spider webs.
The crowds, which, at their height, saw as many as 1500 people work their way through Terrapin Park, lent a ginormous hand in helping the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department. Wrangling nearly $5,000 every year, the funds, according to Willis, helped the department purchase a new tower truck in 1998.
Despite its several momentous performances, the trail lost an incredible amount of momentum in 1999, when the county upgraded Terrapin Park to a protected nature trail, barring the event from taking place at its regular spot by the Chesapeake Bay. The trail made one run behind a local library, and while the smaller area limited the scope of the operation, a rainstorm cancelled the event entirely. The Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department lost an estimated $5,000, “putting a nail in the coffin of the long loved haunted trail,” Willis said in an article he wrote for his Historic Kent Island organization.
Decades later, those “cherished” October nights lingered in Willis’ mind before finally boiling a couple of years ago. Sitting at the Narrows Restaurant with his girlfriend Jen, a full moon above them with ripples of clouds casting a filter over the light, Willis decided to resurrect the Dark Hollows trail, Frankenstein style.
Or maybe, working with Cult Classic, an establishment beautifully banked on the reels of obscure movies, it’d be more accurate to say “Young Frankenstein” style.
“I could have taken the trail anywhere, but if I was going to choose a local business to work with, it was going to be Cult Classic,” Willis said, calling the brewery’s marketing guru Rohry Flood and its owners, brothers Brooks and Jesse McNew, “sweethearts.” “They knew that this event was good for the community.”
Drinking white wine at the Stevensville brewery – where Willis recalled once buying a birthday cake with his dad when the location was an Acme grocery story – the native’s memories, when compared to his perceptions of today, had bitterness tacked to them. Describing Kent Island’s small town culture as a puppy or baby unable to protect itself while also having “endless reasons” to be protected, Willis deplored land abuse and irresponsible development, both of which, he believes, push “the Eastern Shore island into the next Western Shore city.”
“Once a piece of land has been paved over, it’s gone forever,” Willis, whose family has been based in the area since the early 1600s, said. “My roots run deep in these parts and I’m sticking up for those that don’t know how to take action.”
In remembering his childhood days, especially those around Halloween, when he and his costumed buddies would venture down the island’s bike path, bragging about who had the most candy, the musician wished for more, for what once was. He said people don’t talk to one another anymore, noticing, in his experience, that they won’t even make eye contact passing by. The neighborhood grocery store is now just a grocery store. And there aren’t any haunted trails.
At least, there weren’t.
“We’re trying to bring the community of Kent Island back together the way it was 20 years ago,” Willis said.
“I feel like the more you can force people to get to know each other and give them that opportunity to say hello, the next time they come out, they say hello to the people they know. But then, they’ll remember that they met those people as strangers, and they’ll say hello to more strangers.”
To purchase tickets and learn more about the Dark Hollows Reanimated Haunted Trail, visit https://cultclassic.square.site/darkhollows.
