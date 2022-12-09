Record turnout for 2022 YMCA Turkey Trot

The YMCA of the Chesapeake’s annual Turkey Trot raised more than $135,000 for programming across all 11 YMCA of the Chesapeake branches on the Delmarva Peninsula.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The YMCA of the Chesapeake has announced the 2022 YMCA Turkey Trot broke records, with approximately 1,600 runners and 99 dogs participating, raising over $135,000 for programming across all 11 YMCA of the Chesapeake branches on the Delmarva Peninsula.

