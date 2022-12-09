Record turnout for 2022 YMCA Turkey Trot

EASTON — The YMCA of the Chesapeake has announced the 2022 YMCA Turkey Trot broke records, with approximately 1,600 runners and 99 dogs participating, raising over $135,000 for programming across all 11 YMCA of the Chesapeake branches on the Delmarva Peninsula.
“We are so thankful to all of our participants and sponsors from across the Eastern Shore who made this wonderful Thanksgiving tradition such a success this year,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “Know that you have made a great impact by supporting your local Y.”
The event’s proceeds are dedicated to the YMCA’s Annual Fund, which supports a multitude of programs for all ages across the Shore. This includes local food drives, youth sports, Enhance Fitness (an exercise program for seniors), LiveStrong (a program for adult cancer survivors), Rock Steady (a program for those battling Parkinson’s Disease), child care, swim lessons, mentoring programs, before and after school care, and the YMCA’s Open Doors Program, which ensures that no member of the community is turned away from a Y facility or program due to an inability to pay.
In-person Turkey Trots were hosted by seven of the 11 YMCA branches across the Eastern Shore, including the Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA, Easton Family YMCA at Peachblossom, the Richard A. Henson Family YMCA in Salisbury, the Cecil County Family YMCA, the Pauline F. and David Robbins Family YMCA in Cambridge, the Kent County Family YMCA in Chestertown, and the David Landsberger Family YMCA in Chincoteague, Virginia. In addition, a virtual Turkey Trot was also available.
The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, and Wicomico counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to more than 16,000 community members. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.