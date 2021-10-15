EASTON — Nearly 100 people were in attendance for the celebration of the local Knights of Columbus Council’s 100th Anniversary Gala. The event was held Oct. 8 at Talbot Country Club. Regina Coeli (Queen of Heaven in Latin) Council received its charter on May 8, 1921. The celebration was delayed from May 8 due to concerns over COVID.
Prior to the Gala at the country club, Father James Nash, Council Chaplain and Pastor of Saints Peter and Paul parish, celebrated a special Mass of Thanksgiving attended by Knights, family members and their guests. The guests then proceeded to the country club where a reception was held, dinner was served and a formal program was presented.
On display for viewing by members and guests of the council were portraits of all the past Grand Knights, the original Council Charter, video interviews with Past Grand Knights of the council and scrapbooks with photos and newspaper clippings. These scrapbooks were compiled by deceased member Roy Wagner and cover decades of the council’s contributions to Saints Peter and Paul parish and the community.
Knights of Columbus State Deputy Vincent Grasso presented letters from the current and former Supreme Knights congratulating the members on the wonderful work they have done to support the Catholic Church, as well as the worldwide and local communities they serve. He also presented a resolution adopted at the Annual Convention of Maryland Councils recognizing Regina Coeli on this momentous occasion.
The Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Christopher Powers, Maryland State Secretary for the Knights of Columbus. He spoke of the history of the Knights of Columbus and the contributions made by the Catholic Church and the order to the history of our country. Nash spoke about the need filled by the order when it was organized by its founder, Blessed Father Michael McGivney. In the late 1880s, working families were largely dependent on the father as the sole breadwinner. When he died due to sickness or injury, the support systems that we have today were not available. The Knights of Columbus was designed to fill that role and continues to have a role in supporting the families of its members and has grown to be a valuable part of the Church and the communities they serve.
State and local dignitaries presented Grand Knight Stephen Schneider with resolutions and proclamations congratulating the members for the work of the Knights of Columbus and Regina Coeli, particularly for their charitable and civic contributions. Recognitions were presented by Senator Addie Eckardt, Delegate Johnny Mautz, Delegate Chris Adams on behalf of Governor Larry Hogan, Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan and Easton Mayor Bob Willey.
Schneider thanked each for their recognitions and their contributions to the communities they serve. Regina Coeli Council has met over these 100 years in several locations in Talbot County. Until October 2018, Regina Coeli owned a building on South Street in Easton where it met and held fundraising events, most notably bingo. The council then met in leased space until last August, with the expectation of using space in the Saint Peter and Paul parish Family Life Center, which was under construction. Schneider announced the council would its first meeting in the new facility this month. He thanked the Easton Elks Lodge for its generous offer to allow the council to use lodge facilities to meet in the interim. They also provided space and supplies used in the preparation of some of the displays at the Gala.
The Knights of Columbus continue to be an important part of the Catholic Church and the community with volunteers and financial support. Membership information is available at the council’s website eastonknights.org.
