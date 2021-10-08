EASTON – The YMCA of the Chesapeake is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Turkey Trot that is being hosted virtually and in-person at eight locations across the Eastern Shore.
“We couldn’t be happier to bring back this Thanksgiving tradition,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “We are so thankful that our friends and neighbors across the Eastern Shore choose to get active with friends and family at the Turkey Trot while supporting their local Y. We are also excited that our new virtual option provides a way for everyone to participate, especially those not comfortable in a crowd and our members who are out-of-town for the holiday.”
Proceeds from the Turkey Trot are dedicated to the YMCA’s Annual Fund which supports a multidue of programs for all ages across the Shore, including local food drives, youth sports, Enhance Fitness (an exercise program for seniors), LiveStrong (a program for adult cancer survivors), Rock Steady (a program for those battling Parkinson’s Disease), child care, swim lessons, mentoring programs, before and after school care and the YMCAs Open Doors Program which ensures that no member of the community is turned away from a Y facility or program due to inability to pay.
Those participating virtually can walk a 5K (3.1 mile) route of their choosing whenever it is convenient between Tuesday, Nov. 23, and Saturday, Nov. 27.
Each in-person Turkey Trot will be a 5K (3.1 mile) course held on Thanksgiving Day. Participants can run or walk as a team, with family (including their dogs) or on their own. All ages and abilities are welcomed and encouraged.
In-person Turkey Trots are being hosted by eight of the 11 YMCA branches across the Eastern Shore, including the Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA, Easton Family YMCA at Peachblossom, the Richard A. Henson Family YMCA in Salisbury, the Lower Shore Family YMCA in Pocomoke, the Cecil County Family YMCA, the Pauline F. and David Robbins Family YMCA in Cambridge, the Kent County Family YMCA in Chestertown and the David Landsberger Family YMCA in Chincoteague, Virginia.
Early-bird pricing starts at $40 per person and increases on Nov. 1. To register, visit www.ymcachesapeake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.