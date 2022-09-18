Registration open for Gunston’s Heron Hustle 5K/1M Fun Run

The Gunston School’s third annual Heron Hustle 5K/1M Fun Run will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the campus near Centreville.

CENTREVILLE — The Gunston School’s third annual Heron Hustle 5K/1M Fun Run will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, on the school’s 35-acre waterfront campus, offering participants beautiful views of the Corsica River and surrounding area. Partnering with Tricycle and Run, the race will begin at 8 a.m. and prizes will be awarded for those who choose to compete in the following categories: Male/Open — Top 3 ages 18+ and Top 3 under 18; Female/Open — Top 3 ages 18+ and Top 3 under 18 for both the 5K and the 1 Mile Fun Run. Additional recognition will be given for fastest 9th grader, 10th grader, 11th grader, and 12th grader. All who sign up, whether competing in-person or from afar will receive a limited edition Heron Hustle T-shirt with original design by Gunston alumna Alison Hansford ’96.

