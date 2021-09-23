REHOBOTH BEACH – If you have always wanted to learn how to watercolor, “Exploring Local Color: Beginner Watercolor” with local artist Gerilyn Gaskill at the Rehoboth Art League is the class for you.
Classes will held on Monday mornings, Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The class will begin with a review of basic techniques emphasizing edges and gradation. Students will learn to mix color on the page creating branches, leaves, and berries. There is no class on Oct. 11.
The subject of the second week will be fields with a country farm, clear skies, and a rich colorful foreground. In the third class, participants will learn how to draw and paint birds from little birds to a big bird, mastering the precision painting technique.
On the final day, the class will crop a photo brought from home, enlarge favorite areas, and leave out the “noise” to make a nice painting. Come make your ordinary local scenes extraordinary. The cost is $150 for members and $185 for non-members.
To register for this class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the Art League at 302-227-8408 ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.
This program is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
