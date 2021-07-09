SPECIAL SERVICES
MORNING PRAYER, 9 a.m. July 11, Christ Episcopal Church, Cambridge. The Rev. Barbara Coleman officiating.
INDOOR AND DRIVE-IN WORSHIP SERVICES
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7215 Ocean Gateway, Easton. Sundays. Sanctuary services following CDC guidelines. Liturgical service 8:30 a.m.; Praise service 11 a.m. Radio service on WCEI 96.7 FM at 10 a.m. Service devotionals and recordings at www.immanueleaston.org. Info: facebook.com/Immanueleaston.
New Testament Church, Faith & Compassion Fellowship Church, 8945 Sunflower Drive (Marriott Hotel off of U.S, Route 50), Easton. 10 a.m. Sunday; 6 p.m. Sunday: School of Biblical Studies. Wednesday evening: Bible study and prayer 7 p.m. Call 410-943-0771.
Presbyterian Church of Easton, 617 N. Washington St., Easton. 10 a.m. Sundays. In-person worship with a COVID-19 cleaning protocol. Live Streaming and on-demand through the website below (click “Sermons on Demand”) and YouTube. Info: 410-822-3324 or pceaston.com.
St. Benedict/St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Parish, Saturday 4 p.m. Vigil Mass and Sunday Masses. Limited seating capacity; please call ahead to reserve a spot. Daily mass times for St. Benedict (Ridgely) and St. Elizabeth (Denton) listed at www.beparish.com. The 7:15 a.m. Mass is live-streamed every Sunday from St. Benedict Church on the BEPARISH Channel on YouTube.com. Info: 410-634-2253 or www.beparish.com.
Bethel AME Church, Chestertown. Conference call worship, prayer and study. Dial in: 425-436-6341, access code: 540836. If unable to join the call after several attempts, call the backup number: 520-420-9081 and follow instructions given. Worship service: Sundays 11 a.m. to noon. Corporate prayer: Mondays 7 to 7:30 p.m. Life Application Bible study: Wednesdays 7 to 8 p.m. All are welcome.
Calvary Baptist Church, Denton. 11 a.m. Sunday. Pre-recorded service on YouTube, Facebook and at calvarybaptistchurcofdenton.org. Weekly Sunday Bible classes on ZOOM. Pre-School Class, 9:30 a.m. Teen Class and Adult Sunday School, 10 a.m. Junior Church, 1 p.m. Tween Class, 4 p.m. Other weekly classes on ZOOM include: Men’s Class, Tuesday at 7 p.m and Ladies’ Class, Wednesday at 7 p.m. Don Reynolds, Pastor. Info: 410-924-6404.
First Wesleyan Church, Easton. Website: www.easton first.org, Vimeo: www.vimeo.com/eastonfirst, Facebook: @eastonfirstwes, Instagram: @eastonfirstwes, YouTube: eastonfirstwes.
Greater Impact, 13699 Greensboro Road, Greensboro. 6 p.m. Saturday (indoors). 9 a.m. Sunday drive-in service. 11 a.m. Sunday indoors. Services available at https://www.facebook.com/greater.impact. Sermons will appear later at greaterimpactmd.com.
Immanuel Lutheran Church, Easton. 10 a.m. Sunday at WCEI 96.7 FM, Service recordings and devotionals available at website. Website: immanueleaston.org., facebook.com/Immanueleaston.
Temple B’nai Israel, The Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore, Easton, 6 p.m. July 9. Live streamed only via Facebook: https://bit.ly/2MpfOy8. Rabbi Peter E. Hyman. Info: 410-822-0553.
Union United Methodist Church and Concord United Methodist Church, Federalsburg. Sunday on Facebook @ Federalsburg Union United Methodist Church. Pastor Joe Smith. Info: 410-924-0417.
Zion United Methodist Church, 612 Locust St., Cambridge, has returned to weekly indoor Sunday morning worship service at 11:00 am. Masks are no longer required, and there is a special designated area for extra distancing if desired. Services are also being aired on Facebook/You Tube: Zionumccambridge.org. Please use the Glasgow Street entrances for lots of parking and easy access. All are welcome.
FOOD
Society of St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
Ridgely Church of the Brethren, 110 Park Ave., Ridgely. Soup night. 5 p.m. Second Tuesdays. Not accepting offerings. Menu varies.
ACTIVITIES
Grasonville Seventh Day Adventist Church, virtual Bible study. “Spreading Hope on the Eastern Shore” series with international speaker, Pastor David Klinedinst. Discover hope through Bible prophecy during these unprecedented times. Free. Info and trailer: ForcastingHope.org/Grasonville.
Bethel AME Church, 237 N. College Ave., Chestertown. 6 p.m. First Mondays. Sister to Sister. Women are invited to share life experiences as they relate to women of the Bible. Info: 410-810-0054.
Bethel AME Church, 237 N. College Ave., Chestertown. 6 p.m. Second Tuesdays. Sons of Allen Christian men’s group. All men with the desire to grow spiritually are invited. Info: 410-810-0054.
Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries Inc., 116 Liberty Lane, Chestertown. 9:30 a.m. Sunday School; 11 a.m. Sunday worship. Little Lights of Faith Early Learning Center. Info: 410-758-4370, www.faithunityfm.org or faithunityfellowship@gmail.com. Bishop Robert M. Pritchett Jr., D.D., senior pastor; Christine Pritchett, co-pastor.
Fellowship L.I.F.E., 122 Coursevall Drive, Centreville. 7 a.m. first Saturdays, Men’s Bible study breakfast; 10 a.m. Saturdays, worship service and Awana for ages 3-12. Info: Pastor Larry Wheeler 410-490-6743 or www.fellowshiplifechurch.org.
First Church of Christ Scientist, 501 S. Washington St., Easton. Noon. Wednesdays. Testimony meeting. Info: 410-822-1133.
Greater New Hope Church and Ministries, 4514 Preston Road, Preston. 9 a.m. Every Saturday. Hope Beyond Hope Recovery Ministry. Info: Elder Edwin Taylor 443-786-9060.
The Retreat House at Hillsboro, 21641 Church St., Hillsboro. 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Mondays. Centering prayer session. A time of internal peace and quiet. Info: 410-364-7042 or info@retreathousehillsboro.org.
Work in Progress Ministries Church, 104 Legion Road, Millington. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Bible study. Info: 410-928-6085.
SPECIAL SALES
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Center, 29533 Canvasback Drive, Easton. 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays. Donations accepted only 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Info: 410-770-4505 or www.svdpeastonmd.org.
