The horror mixes with curiosity as this audience member stands up to pet a 28-year-old blue tongued skink that Brian Kristal has brought. He is the director of Reptile Wonders and made sure everyone who wanted to had a chance to touch the slithering, scaly creatures. This one is named Sassafras.
A black and white tegu is presented upside down to the audience so that he will remain as docile as possible, kind of like rubbing an alligator’s belly makes them sleep. His name is Silhouette, and he is 13.
Brian Kristal, director of Reptile Wonders, offers an albino Burmese python for the kids to hold. It is named Lemon Drop.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
A group of participants get a major thrill holding an albino Burmese python named Lemon Drop. One said it was heavy, and the tail kept trying to grab him.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Even parents and grandparents were charmed by these incredible animals. This is Castle, the 7-year-old bearded dragon.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
A young girl gets to pet a boa constrictor named Big Bertha. The snake is 11 years old.
GREENSBORO — Brian Kristal is a born performer. Like a magician he has boxes with locks on them, and one after another he pulls out a series of reptiles — from turtles to bearded dragons to a really long python — it took six kids to hold the python up. The library was packed with kids and their guardians as Kristal made a circle in the middle and showed several different animals. Petting was encouraged at this July 25 event at the North County Branch of the Caroline County Public Library in Greensboro.
Brian Kristal of Reptile Wonders is from Westminster. He drove a long way with his locked boxes of reptiles.
“I have 89 animals we show. I am a traveling nature center. We do a little bit of everything reptiles, bugs, dogs and cats and farm animals — a bunch of goats,” said Kristal.
If the animals are half as well taken care of as he is great with kids, then they are very happy and healthy. He is a born entertainer and engages everybody from mothers with babies to 5-year-olds to tweens. Even the library ladies were peering over book cases to see what was next. They were all rapt with attention to his every move. And he brought bigger and bigger animals out of those boxes.
“My favorite part is watching the facial expressions and just seeing all the shock and happiness. And I like seeing people go from apprehensive to just really want to learn and touch. I go to 200 locations a year, and I can do four shows a day in the summer,” said Kristal.
Angela Faggio, library branch manager, said, “It means everything during the summer. It’s great for families to come out to have the kids be a part of something that they enjoy. It means that everything is almost back to normal. We counted at 145 and stopped. Max capacity.” Before normal she was referring to COVID, which put all her programs on hold for two years.
“It helps in all areas. Earlier I had a lady get a new library card. I am guessing the average age at this program is 5. We are glad to offer the program to such a large crowd in a small space,” Faggio said.
Several of the participants got to hold the albino Burmese python. It was easily longer than some the cars parked outside.
“It was very heavy and kind of gross. It was very yellow, and the tail kept trying to wrap around me,” said Ben Fletcher, 13.
Mina Pincus is a children’s librarian in Greensboro.
“This was a huge hit, and it was great to have him back after so many years not being able to invite him. He is always a welcome addition to our summer reading program. It is an educational opportunity for the children. We don’t have anything like this in our area. So bringing animals to them is an opportunity for them to see something they wouldn’t otherwise see. I definitely saw people I have never seen at this library,” Pincus said.
“Brian always draws a huge crowd. He allows the kids to touch the animals, which most animals programs don’t allow it.”
