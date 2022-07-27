GREENSBORO — Brian Kristal is a born performer. Like a magician he has boxes with locks on them, and one after another he pulls out a series of reptiles — from turtles to bearded dragons to a really long python — it took six kids to hold the python up. The library was packed with kids and their guardians as Kristal made a circle in the middle and showed several different animals. Petting was encouraged at this July 25 event at the North County Branch of the Caroline County Public Library in Greensboro.

