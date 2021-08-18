HILLSBORO — The Retreat House at Hillsboro, located at 22005 Church Street in Hillsboro has resumed in-person programs. Some offerings will meet online via Zoom. The fall lineup includes daylong, weekend, and multi-week programs that invite participants to explore a variety of spiritual topics and experiences.
Each program will be facilitated by a spiritual director who is affiliated with the Retreat House. A donation is suggested for each program. Financial assistance is available.
In September the Retreat House will host two daylong, in-person programs. Creative Spirit with Heather Hall will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Retreat House. This retreat is an opportunity to release expectations, play, and be curious as you explore the Creative Spirit that resides within each of us. Activities include storytelling, visual arts, lyrics and poetry, music and voice, and the body in motion.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, Julia Morris-Myers will lead Autumn Quiet Day – Release and Rest from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Retreat House. Time for personal reflection will be interwoven with conversation. Activities include journaling, walking, and meditation inspired by scripture, music, poetry, and nature.
Saturday, Oct. 2, Mary Anne La Torre will lead Time Among the Trees at the Retreat House from 1 to 4 p.m. The retreat offers time for experiencing the nourishment found in nature, for quiet reflection, exploring simple meditative and breathing practices, and conversation.
Light refreshments will be provided for all of the above programs and a donation of $40 is suggested.
The Fall Book Retreat - Reading as Community will be lead by Debra Donnelly-Barton from 1 to 4 p.m. on three Sundays: Sept. 26, Oct. 17, and Nov. 7, This program will meet in person at the Retreat house and via Zoom. Participants will read three sets of titles that explore race, feminism, and indigenous justice in both fiction and non-fiction formats. Light refreshments will be provided. The suggested donation for this fundraiser for the Retreat House bookshop is $150. Find the reading list at tinyurl.com/RHReading.
Re-Imaging Prayer: Women’s Weekend Retreat 2021 begins Friday, Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 10. The retreat will be facilitated by Linda Mastro at the Foehliage Retreat Center in Galena, Maryland. Participants will explore prayer practices that invite them into a new relationship with God, with themselves, and with the people in their lives. The hospitality of the Foehliage, located on the Sassafras River, provides an environment for deep listening and heartfelt response. Cost for the weekend ranges from $345-$395 and includes lodging, meals, and all retreat materials. For more information and to register visit tinyurl.com/RHDetails.
Sacred Ground, a film-based dialogue on race and faith, will be offered from 4 to 6 p.m. via Zoom on six Tuesdays, Sept. 14 and 28, Oct. 12 and 26 and Nov. 9 and 23. This program will be facilitated by the Retreat House and offered in collaboration with Holy Trinity Church in Oxford. Sacred Ground follows a curriculum developed by the Episcopal Church. Participants will read, watch videos, and learn about the history of race and racism in America. Topics focus on Indigenous, Black, Latino, and Asian/Pacific Americans as their histories intersect with European American history and the impact of all of it on our world today. Suggested donation: $75.
For more information about the Retreat House at Hillsboro and to register for these programs, email info@retreathousehillsbo.org, visit retreathousehillsboro.org, or call 410-364-7069.
The mission of the Retreat House at Hillsboro is to share God’s abundant love in the world by holding a sacred, compassionate, and inclusive space for people of all faith traditions. The Retreat House is a ministry located within the Episcopal Diocese of Easton and welcomes individuals and groups for meetings or retreats, including nonprofit, corporate, or professional groups seeking a private space to gather.
