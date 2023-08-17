GALENA — In October, the Retreat House is offering two weekend retreats at the Foehliage Retreat Center. The first fall weekend retreat entitled “’Neath the Oaks: The Spirituality of Plants,” begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, and ends on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m.
The retreat will be guided by Francie Thayer and Heather Strang, spiritual companions on staff at the Retreat House. They will be joined by Rachel Field, an Episcopal priest focusing on environmental ministry, who will offer a selection of guided spiritual practices from her farm in Vermont via Zoom.
There will be ample time for silence, and for walking and resting amid the community of trees above and along the Sassafras River at the Foehliage Retreat Center
For retreat participants who wish to engage in spiritual practice during this quiet weekend, Field will delve into what Robin Wall-Kimmerer speaks to in her book Braiding Sweetgrass as her love song to the more-than-human world.
Participants will spend time in quiet contemplation, conversation and encounter with trees that guide, nourish, support and build community. Practices will be rooted in an exploration through a Christian lens, and seekers or practitioners of other faiths are warmly welcome.
The second fall weekend retreat, “Blessing the Ordinary: A Women’s Weekend” will be begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, beginning and close on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. This retreat coincides with the season of fall, when the rhythm of life picks up pace with a new school year and plans for Thanksgiving, Advent, Christmas, and the dawn of a New Year.
This retreat is an opportunity to remember that every day is holy and that, when we pay attention, we can be blessed by the ordinary of our relationships, environments, and work.
Retreat activities will include group discussion, silent time for reflection and practicing the art form of blessings through poetry, writing, music and movement. Learn more about making a deposit and how to register at tinyurl.com/2023FallWeekend.
For both retreats individual rooms at the Foehliage Retreat Center are available at $395; limited shared rooms are available at $345. Fees include lodging, meals and retreat materials.
The mission of the Retreat House is to share God’s abundant love in the world by holding a sacred, compassionate and inclusive space. Retreat House facilitators support all who come to journey with God.
Begun in 2014 as a ministry of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton in the town of Hillsboro, the Retreat House is now based in Chestertown.
The Retreat House offers spiritual direction, retreats and community circles in person at locations throughout Maryland’s Eastern Shore and in the Annapolis area and through virtual online programs. For more information about the Retreat House, visit retreathousehillsboro.org or call 410-364-7069. Also follow the Retreat House on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more about the Foehliage Retreat Center at foehliageretreatcenter.org.
