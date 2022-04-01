CAMBRIDGE — Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church’s United Methodist Women, located at 425 High Street, Cambridge, are hosting Women’s Day at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10. The theme is “Women Rejoicing in the Lord,” with the Rev. Dana Porter Ashton of Union Chapel AME Church in Cambridge as the guest preacher.
Ashton is the youngest of 4 daughters of the late Rev. William Robert and Doris Ann Porter. She attended public schools in Washington, D.C., then continued her education at Howard University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human development. Ashton completed her master’s degree in Christian counseling from Maple Springs Baptist Bible College and Seminary. She earned her Master of Divinity degree from Howard University.
Ashton is an ordained Itinerant Elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and is the proud pastor of Union Chapel AME Church in Cambridge. She also serves as an instructor for the Baltimore Annual Conference Board of Examiners, the educational body that prepares ministers for Ordination in the AME Church, as the Worship Leader for the Second Episcopal District Women in Ministry and is an instructor at the Peace Multicultural Theological Seminary.
Ashton has traveled extensively throughout the country and abroad preaching and teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, and directing and singing with many choirs. She has coordinated and spoken at various retreats, workshops, and programs. She served under her father for several years and has a powerfully uncanny love for those who have given up and have no hope.
Prior to her current pastoral appointment, Ashton served as pastor of Bethel AME Church in Chesapeake City, and as the assistant to Frank Madison Reid III at Bethel AME Church in Baltimore. She has set her compassionate heart towards her calling of helping others.
In December 2018, Ashton became a published author. Her book, “Yours, Mine, and Ours: A Mother’s Guide To Blending Families (but anybody can use it)” is a candid and practical approach to blending a family. In it, she shares her life as a mother who brought two families together, twice.
Ashton is the wife of Maurice Anthony Ashton, and a mother, godmother and grandmother.
Her favorite scripture is John 15:16, part of the Parable of the Vine and the Branches: “You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you so that you might go and bear fruit — fruit that will last — and so that whatever you ask in my name the Father will give you.”
All are welcome to Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church’s Women’s Day. The Rev. Jerome Tilghman is pastor and Marie Anderson is president. For more information, call the church at 410-228-5189.
