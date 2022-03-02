Volunteers and staff come together for a photo in the Rock Hall Elementary School media center during the annual Black History Month celebration Friday, Feb. 25. Pictured are, top row, from left, Terence Moody, Jory Mitzel, Dorvonda Warren, Jana Carter, Rosemary Ramsey Granillo, Joyce Moody, Oleatha Hunley, Doncella Wilson and Paul Tue; middle row from left, Carolyn Brooks, Gillian Spero, Gina Jachimowicz, Shirley Spagnolo, the Rev. Ervin Wallace Jr. and Jocelyn Williams; bottom row, from left, Denise Jones, Wendy Costa, Sarah Brown and Vanessa Maddox.
Tyshawn Johnson, popularly known as “Yvng Swag,” teaches dance steps to Rock Hall Elementary School students, from left, Jayden Henry, Zaymere Jackson and Donovan Mitchell during a Black History Month celebration Friday, Feb. 25. “Yvng Swag,” a well-known performer, is a product of Kent County’s public school system.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
PHOTO BY TRISH MCGEE
Oleatha Hunley visits Jennifer Zsebedics’ kindergarten classroom at Rock Hall Elementary School to talk to students about Black History Month.
ROCK HALL — Students in Rock Hall Elementary School celebrated Black History Month on Friday, Feb. 25 with special guests in their classrooms, a concert and a surprise appearance by a local celebrity.
The annual event returned this year with more than a dozen special guest readers visiting each class.
The community members, some of them retired educators, read books about historical Black figures like Harriet Tubman and stories focused on Black characters. They spoke about the importance of Black history and Black History Month.
Doncella Wilson, co-founder of the Chestertown-based youth organization Minary’s Dream Alliance and one of the day’s classroom volunteers, was happy to see the event return to the school after a two-year, COVID-forced hiatus. She said she appreciates the event and believes it is important for all students to learn about Black history during Black History Month and beyond.
“It feels really good to be back in the school because we haven’t been able to for the last two years,” Wilson said. “I thank the school system for putting together this event and having all the community members come in and share the celebration.”
Later in the morning, students went to the gym for a concert by local artist Karen Somerville and her friends.
A big surprise came after lunch, when celebrity Yvng Swag brought students to the gym again. He talked with them, answered questions, performed and held dance contests with students.
Swag is a Kent County High School graduate.
Students also had the opportunity to tour the Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project truck, a mobile historical education station.
“It was a joy to have the opportunity to read to the children. I am grateful to have been part of such an outstanding occasion,” said Alleesa Stewart, supervisor of finance for Kent County Public Schools and one of the volunteer readers.
Rock Hall Elementary School Interim Principal Gillian Spero thanked everyone who volunteered and supported the Black History Month celebration, including the Kent County Local Management Board, the Kent Cultural Alliance, Sumner Hall, Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project and the Kent County Board of Education.
“I just want to thank everyone who made this year’s Black History Month celebration possible,” Spero said.
