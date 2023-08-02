Members of the New Beginnings United Methodist Church hand out free backpacks to kids at the Praise in the Park event. They also offer many free prizes, from laptops to bikes, for event goers to win through raffle drawings.
Elder Jonathan Tilghman gives a lesson to a crowd of both children and parents on the importance of self-confidence and creating one’s path. Tilghman finishes his speech by having everyone repeat “What you see is not the end result!”
Holly Justice, skincare specialist and owner of GlamHer & Co., stands at her booth where she sells handmade jewelry, makeup and skincare products. She says the purpose of her business is to “keep the girls pretty and the guys handsome.”
PHOTO BY BROOKE ENSMINGER
Rian White, left, proudly poses alongside Amari Wilcox with her new bike she won in one of the raffles at the Praise in the Park event.
PHOTO BY BROOKE ENSMINGER
PHOTO BY BROOKE ENSMINGER
Cousins enjoy the swings at the Martin Sutton Memorial Park as the music plays behind them. Ian Freeman gives Mar a push.
PHOTO BY BROOKE ENSMINGER
Jasmine Callis proudly displays her painting.
PHOTO BY BROOKE ENSMINGER
Noelle Molock concentrates on her colorful painting.
PHOTO BY BROOKE ENSMINGER
15-year-old Kiyah Byrd makes her first event appearance selling her sweet treats.
PHOTO BY BROOKE ENSMINGER
PHOTO BY BROOKE ENSMINGER
Lakia Pierce stands at her booth, fundraising to rebuild the American Legion. She hopes to receive more funding to help support the next generation of veterans.
PHOTO BY BROOKE ENSMINGER
Nevaeh Callis, right, works intently on her painting.
PHOTO BY BROOKE ENSMINGER
Josiah Thomas, left, and Gia Moise paint their own, original works of art.
RIDGELY — New Beginnings United Methodist Church and the Eastern Shore Divaz teamed up to sponsor Praise in the Park Saturday afternoon, July 29, at Martin Sutton Park. There were family activities, praise and worship, music, a bike blessing, backpack and other giveaways, food, vendors and more.
