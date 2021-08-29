ROCK HALL — For the third year in a row the Eastern Shore Rabbit Rescue and Education Center, a Rock Hall-based nonprofit, has joined Clear the Shelters. The nationwide pet adoption drive runs from now to Sept. 19 to help find loving homes for animals in need.
NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of organizations across the country to host a database of participating shelters.
More than half a million pets have found forever homes through this annual campaign, according to a news release.
Through the GreaterGood Charities, which partners with Clear the Shelters, ESRREC also has a dedicated portal for donations during Clear the Shelters.
ESRREC will offer reduced adoption fees during the campaign: single rabbits $50 and bonded pairs $75, with both fees discounted by $25. All rabbits are spayed/neutered, litter box trained and socialized.
ESRREC President Cora Dickson said there are currently 15 rabbits at the shelter on Main Street, cared for by volunteers throughout the week.
Another 40 rabbits are being fostered around the region.
According to the news release, participation in the campaign in the previous two years has resulted in a total of 33 adoptions for ESRREC, which has had nearly 300 adoptions over its six-year history.
The shelter is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, from May through September. Outside of these hours, appointments can be made by potential adopters based on volunteer availability.
In order to reach a wider range, ESRREC is also planning to hold adoption meet-and-greets at certain Petco stores. Dates, times and locations will be announced soon.
