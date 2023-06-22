Children in Robin Walsh Fithian’s daycare helped install the rock snake, which they named “Rockissss,” Wednesday afternoon, June 14. They are, front row, Cora Hansen and Lincoln Kirwan; second row, Annabelle Lingerman and Colton Kirwan; third row, Rowan Crabtree and Kinsley Kirwan and standing, Aksel Wirth and Lina Wirth.
Children in Robin Walsh Fithian’s daycare point to the rocks they painted making up the original 12 rocks in Rockissss, a rock snake. Pictured, from left, Cora Hansen, Rowan Cabtree, Kinsley Kirwan, Annabelle Lingerman, Colton Kirwan, Lina Wirth and Aksel Wirth.
PHOTOS BY MACKENZIE BRADY
PHOTO BY MACKENZIE BRADY
Rockissss is a rock snake installed outside Get the Scoop, in the Village at Rock Hall. Anyone can add rocks to the end of the snake.
ROCK HALL — Something new has taken up residence in town here.
Tucked just off the sidewalk in the Village is Rock Hall’s very own rock snake, a leave-a-rock style project with stony serpents sweeping social media.
The rock snake, named “Rockissss,” was installed outside Get the Scoop Wednesday afternoon, June 14 by Robin Walsh Fithian, Laura Wirth and the 12 kids in Fithian’s home childcare service.
The kids at the daycare named him Rockissss, Fithian said, because they thought it was funny since it ends the way they thought a snake would say it.
In a Facebook message, Fithian said the rock snake was installed at Get the Scoop because it was a central location where Rockissss “could be shared with everyone.”
When Rockissss was installed Wednesday afternoon, there were 13 rocks — his head, painted by Fithian’s granddaughter Alicia Wilson and 12 rocks painted by the kids in daycare. By Friday, Fithian said Rockissss was 69 rocks long.
Fithian said the idea for the rock snake came from a Facebook post.
“I thought what a great summer project for our daycare to get started in Rock Hall,” Fithian said.
Since sharing her intentions to create a rock snake on Facebook, Fithian said she has had many people — both on and offline — show interest in painting and adding their own rocks to the snake. Fithian said one person, a resident of Washington, plans to brings rocks with her when she visits the town later this summer. An artist living in Arizona, originally from Rock Hall, contacted Fithian to say she is painting rocks to mail and be added to Rockissss.
“The kids around town are very excited to see how long this rock snake can get,” Fithian said.
While this is the first time Fithian’s daycare service has created a rock snake, she said they regularly paint rocks and get involved in summer activities each year.
“When summer comes, I am all about finding new projects to enrich the kids’ summer, and this is just one of those projects,” Fithian said.
The kids in her daycare are guessing how many rocks will be gathered by the community and how many feet Rockissss will be by July 4.
“It’s all in fun and learning while we have fun,” Fithian said.
Fithian said anyone is welcome to add a rock to Rockissss. Her tips for painting rocks are to use anything permanent, including markers. She also suggested spraying a clear coat on top so the paint and color don’t fade over time.
