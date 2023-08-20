CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Rotary Club is holding its annual crab feast raffle to raise funds for food pantries addressing the needs of Queen Anne’s County residents facing challenges feeding their families. This year marks the fourth year of the Club’s crab feast raffle with more than seven different local food banks and programs benefiting from this popular fundraiser.
Tickets are $10 each or three for $25 and can be purchased from any Centreville Rotarian or online by visiting the Club’s Square store. The first prize winner will receive two half-bushels of steamed crabs and two cases of beer, and the second prize is one half-bushel of crabs and one case of beer. Ticket buyers must be 21 or older, and the drawing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Rotary Club President Matt Schiwy encourages all to support this cause.
“Many of our neighbors struggle to feed their families. Supporting the Centreville Rotary Crab Feast Raffle is a wonderful way to make a donation to this worthy cause and have a chance to enjoy some delicious Maryland steamed crabs. We would especially like to thank our sponsors to date — Cranky Crab, C Leggs Seafood and Minuteman Press,” he said.
The Centreville Rotary Club was established in 1927 and is known in the community for its Rotary House, benefiting victims of domestic abuse and their families. It also raises money for student scholarships and dictionaries for third graders; funds Lifetime Wells International projects in Africa; and supports a wide variety of organizations in Queen Anne’s County.
The club is part of Rotary District 7630 and participates in district projects in addition to national and international projects, including the worldwide elimination of polio, a signature project for Rotary.
Questions regarding the raffle or inquiries about the Centreville Rotary Club can be emailed to centrevillerotary1927@gmail.com or posted on the Centreville Rotary Club’s Facebook page.
