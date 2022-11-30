90 Tenth Graders go to Career Festival

The career festival was hands-on and allowed the 10th graders to interact with 28 different vendors and businesses.

 PHOTO BY AMY HORNE

DENTON — Some 90 Caroline County Public Schools 10th graders were given a chance to explore potential future careers at the Youth Career Exploration Fair held at the Fretterd Community Center on Tuesday, November 22. Denton’s Rotary hosted the event, which ran from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

