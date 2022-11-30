DENTON — Some 90 Caroline County Public Schools 10th graders were given a chance to explore potential future careers at the Youth Career Exploration Fair held at the Fretterd Community Center on Tuesday, November 22. Denton’s Rotary hosted the event, which ran from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“Last week we had the the 10th grade exploration fair at the old armory in Denton,” said Rotary President Amy Horne, noting there was a break in what is usually an annual event due to COVID. “It was awesome having all these 15-year-old kids get different experiences at each table.”
Some students were shy; others were outgoing. Some had to be given a business lesson about the importance of looking people in the eye. Tenth grade is an ideal time to focus on a future trade that a sophomore could still get training and a certificate at their school, Horne said.
There were lots of adults giving their time to help guide these high school students, like Cara Calloway, mental health coordinator for Caroline County Public Schools; Sarah Kilmon, Del. Johnny Mautz’s chief of staff; Lee Tillery of SECU; and Ashley Strazza, CRPS. Danielle Forrest was there from Shore United Bank. Dominoes delivered a lot of pizza to the career fair there was less than one pie left at the end.
“There were 90 slots, and all of them were full. The point was to get them (students) thinking about what they want to do after high school. There were recruiters there. When the kids saw the 911 Call Center, they were enthused. There were others, too, like the Park Service, Inkwell, the tattoo parlor, and the Culinary Center,” Horne said.
Each student got a passport to get stamped at each table and drop in a bin at the end. They could win prizes if drawn.
Recreation and Parks Director Sue Simmons said, “It went very well. We had four different workshops. The students came in and were assigned to a round table of eight other students plus a local volunteer that served as a business event mentor. They spent time with their business coach for about 35 minutes. Then they spent time at two workshops that they selected and then there was the business expo where they had the opportunity to interact with 28 local businesses and vendors. Everything from JZ Farms to Maryland State Parks to Provident State Bank and a tattoo artist.”
Simmons said that later this week there will be a chance for the students to be involved in a focus group to say how the event went for them. And perhaps get them involved as 11th graders next year as peer mentors.
Midshore Technology Services, State Employees Credit Union, Shore United Bank, Tri Gas and Oil and others made financial contributions to guarantee the success of the event.
