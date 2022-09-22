CAMBRIDGE — The Rotary Club of Cambridge recently held its annual Change of Guard meeting at the Horn Point pavilion. A casual, catered picnic provided time for the members and their guests to socialize and enjoy a light meal.
Past President Amy Craig swore in Jeff Cornwell as the Club’s 2022-23 president. Cornwell thanked the members for their confidence and shared some of his goals for the upcoming year.
Cornwell said increased membership is important but helping members to find ways to be impactful is equally as important, and he said would be asking members to find ways for the Club to be even more active in the community.
After his installation, Cornwell swore in the other officers of the Club and introduced them to the guests. Officers for the upcoming year are Amanda Hailey, president-elect; Angie Hengst, vice-president; Rita Hall, secretary; and Allen Nelson, treasurer. The club has an additional group of members serving on the Board in various capacities.
During the meal, the club recognized Rotarian Michael Wheatley with a Paul Harris Fellowship Award. The Paul Harris Fellowship is presented to an individual with a $1,000 contribution to the Rotary Foundation. The donation can be made by the individual, but, in this case, the club made the donation in Michael’s name for his endless work for the club and the community. The award is named for the man who founded Rotary in 1905.
