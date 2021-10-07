ST. MICHAELS — Rotary District 7630, under the leadership of District Governor Hugh Dawkins, has announced a call to action for Rotary members and the general public to help fight local food insecurity on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The district is seeking to pack 300,000 meals in partnership with Meals of Hope, a non-profit food logistics organization, based in Naples, Florida, that’s mission is to help American communities end hunger.
To do this, 250 volunteers are requested to staff food packing stations at the Area 50/51 District site at Chesapeake College, Wye Mills, on Oct, 16. The goal at this location is to pack 100,000 of those meals on that day.
There will be two packing shifts, one in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second shift will be from 1 to 4 p.m.
Two different types of meals will be packed, a fortified apple cinnamon oatmeal breakfast and a fortified rice and bean meal. These two meals will complement the other three fortified meal choices that include pasta and tomato sauce, macaroni and cheese, and a chicken flavored rice and vegetable soup. These supplemented meals were designed for the American palate.
Once packed at the Chesapeake College, as well as four other locations, the meals will be given to various organizations for distribution throughout the Eastern Shore.
The Rotary Clubs in Areas 50 and 51 include the clubs in Kent Island, Denton, Cambridge, Easton, St. Michaels, Chestertown and Centreville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.