Members of the Rotary Club of Denton, along with the district governor and district governor-elect, gather in from of the Chesapeake Culinary Center. The community is invited to a Rotary meet and greet at the center in May 10.
DENTON — Do you like to meet new people and make new friends? Do you like to make a difference in the community and be of service to others? Do you like supporting youth in the community as they develop? If you answered yes to any of these questions, the Rotary Club of Denton is the place for you.
The Rotary Club of Denton is dedicated to being of service to our community and all of Caroline County. Its programs and projects focus on youth development, veteran support and food insecurity and clean water. Some of Rotary’s most recognized projects are Flags for Heroes on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, the Caroline County Public Schools 10th Grade Career Fair in November, and the Lighting of the Green in December. The Rotary Club of Denton also provides scholarships for local students who attend Chesapeake College and supports Boy Scout Troop 165, Imagination Library and Lifetime Wells for Ghana, to name a few.
The club will hold a Meet & Greet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Chesapeake Culinary Center, 52 Franklin St., Denton. The region’s District Governor, Cliff Berg, will be in attendance and there will be a brief presentation on Rotary and specifically what the Rotary Club of Denton does.
If you’ve been looking for a way to get involved and give back to the community or just looking for something new to do, Rotary of Denton invites you to join the club and get to know some of its members on May 10. Light refreshments will be provided.
