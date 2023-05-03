Rotary Club of Denton

Members of the Rotary Club of Denton, along with the district governor and district governor-elect, gather in from of the Chesapeake Culinary Center. The community is invited to a Rotary meet and greet at the center in May 10.

DENTON — Do you like to meet new people and make new friends? Do you like to make a difference in the community and be of service to others? Do you like supporting youth in the community as they develop? If you answered yes to any of these questions, the Rotary Club of Denton is the place for you.

