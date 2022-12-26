Town Watch Award

Buck Duncan and Maryann Ruehrmund at the Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s 2022 awards luncheon.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CHESTERTOWN — Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director of the Chester River Health Foundation, was recently honored by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation as recipient of the organization’s Town Watch award at a luncheon at the Tidewater Inn in Easton. The Town Watch Award is named in honor of a militia of local citizens that protected the Town of Easton during the War of 1812 and is presented to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and service in the Mid-Shore region.

