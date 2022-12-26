CHESTERTOWN — Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director of the Chester River Health Foundation, was recently honored by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation as recipient of the organization’s Town Watch award at a luncheon at the Tidewater Inn in Easton. The Town Watch Award is named in honor of a militia of local citizens that protected the Town of Easton during the War of 1812 and is presented to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and service in the Mid-Shore region.
“Maryann’s outstanding leadership and commitment to community health care are very commendable,” said Buck Duncan, MSCF president. Ruehrmund was nominated for the award by Chester River Health Foundation Board Member Charles Lerner, who also serves on the MSCF Board.
“During her tenure, Maryann has developed a comprehensive development program and leads the Foundation Board in its efforts to support and enhance patient care, which has resulted in the community donating nearly $23.5 million for University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown,” said Lerner. “As the linchpin of the Foundation’s success and recognition within the hospital and the community, Maryann is widely respected and consulted throughout the local nonprofit community. She is the ultimate professional with an unparalleled commitment to the Foundation’s mission.”
Established in 1992, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that connects private resources with public needs to enhance the quality of life throughout the Mid-Shore region, including Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.