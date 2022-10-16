EASTON — Ahoy you pirates and wenches! There’s some rum tasting ahead at Chesapeake Forum. Join Joe Petro, proprietor of Snifter’s Bistro and Hair O’ the Dog in Easton, as he unravels the qualities of well distilled, aged, spiced, and blended rums of Barbados, Guatemala, Africa, Fiji, and the United States on Friday, Oct. 21. Discover your favorites during a fun tasting of rums from around the world.
Rum is a diverse liquor whose varieties range from white rum, dark or “black” rum, spiced rum, gold rum and premium aged rums. Every rum is made from either molasses or sugar cane – each has a flavor profile based on fermentation time, length of barrel aging and whether spices, botanicals, or fruits are infused into the alcohol base. While rum is widely mixed in fruity, tropical cocktails, some rums are meant to be slowly sipped much like other high-quality liquors (straight up or on the rocks) – not sucked through a straw.
Petro’s “horizontal tasting” will transform class participants into rum maestros as he takes sippers on a journey of the Caribbean’s favorite spirit.
“Rum Tasting for Pirates and Wenches” is a one session course, in-person from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Snifter’s Bistro in Easton. Cost: $35. To register for this or any other Chesapeake Forum class, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit dedicated to providing continuing education opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive the Chesapeake Forum monthly newsletter, email to info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email.
