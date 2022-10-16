Chesapeake Forum

Take a flavorful trip around the world while tasting rums with Joe Petro, proprietor of Snifter’s Bistro.

EASTON — Ahoy you pirates and wenches! There’s some rum tasting ahead at Chesapeake Forum. Join Joe Petro, proprietor of Snifter’s Bistro and Hair O’ the Dog in Easton, as he unravels the qualities of well distilled, aged, spiced, and blended rums of Barbados, Guatemala, Africa, Fiji, and the United States on Friday, Oct. 21. Discover your favorites during a fun tasting of rums from around the world.

