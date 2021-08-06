STEVENSVILLE — Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church is welcoming a new pastor, the Rev. Mark Robertson. All are welcome to join the installation service at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, in the church sanctuary at 931 Love Point Road, Stevensville. Dinner to follow. Please RSVP 410-604-1700 to Karen/Amy.
Robertson will begin preaching at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church on Aug. 8. Worship services are held at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday and are “come as you are.”
Robertson is a native of southern Ohio. He became a Christian while in New York, under the ministry of Tim Keller, 20 plus years ago. He then went on to earn a BA in Philosophy from Ohio State University, and also a Master’s in Divinity from Covenant Theological Seminary in St. Louis, MO. He has served as associate pastor of families at Old Orchard Church in St. Louis, MO, and also planted and served as senior pastor of The Heights Presbyterian Church in Shaker Heights, Cleveland, Ohio. His strengths in experiences are noted as preaching, evangelism, discipleship, teaching, leadership training and team work.
He has been married to his wife, Marci, for 14 years, and they have three children.
Robertson said he enjoys good coffee, music, conversations about the intersection of faith and art, following local sports teams, and spending time with his family.
Robertson said it is the responsibility of every believer to have a defense of their faith (1 Peter 3:15) and to love their neighbor as themselves, and therefore, to tell the truth about Jesus in love.
