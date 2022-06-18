CAMBRIDGE — Communities across the nation are impacted by the effects of inflation, and the Mid-Shore is no exception. Rising costs of everyday essentials are especially taking a toll on lower-income families. As a result, The Salvation Army is experiencing an increase in requests for assistance and an increase in costs for the services they provide.
“Tough economic times mean more and more people need help. Sadly, some who once gave to The Salvation Army are now in line to receive. Regardless of who comes to us for assistance, we have a very simple operating philosophy,” said Captain Wendy Parsons. “We work hard to do all the good we can in all the ways we can by meeting people at their greatest point of need. This year alone, we anticipate providing assistance — be it food, lodging or help with rent or utilities — to more than 2,800 people. That wouldn’t be possible without the support of those in our community who believe in doing the most good for people who are struggling to provide for themselves under the current economic circumstances.”
During this time of increased need, the organization would like to encourage members of the community to do good for the less fortunate through monetary donations that would help sustain operations at the Social Service office and House of Hope Day Services center, where more than 75 individuals are served each day. To learn about how you can help The Salvation Army, call 410-228-2442 ext. 1008 or drop your donation by The Salvation Army of the Mid-Shore, 200 Washington Street in Cambridge, MD 21613.
The Salvation Army of the Mid-Shore has remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided relief to hundreds of individuals and families. Individuals and families from Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties came to their door seeking comfort. They are currently offering the following services to the Mid-Shore:
• Social Service office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• House of Hope Day Services Center is open from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Shelter facility is open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. 365 days a year.
• Mobile Street feeding every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Queen Anne’s County served Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at Haven Ministries location.
• Caroline County served Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at His Hope Ministries location.
• Kent County served Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at First United Methodist Church of Chestertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.