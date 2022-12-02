Santa is joined by Christmas in St. Michaels Treasurer Linda Seemans, left, and President Pat Martin, right, to help plan his and Mrs. Claus’s appearances in this year’s Dec. 9 – 11 events. The highlight for children and families is Breakfast with Santa, which takes place Dec. 10 at the waterfront Foxy’s Harbor Grille, followed by the Talbot Street Parade.
ST. MICHAELS — Santa will be helping Christmas in St. Michaels celebrate its 36th year of weekend festivities with several appearances in St. Michaels during the December 9 -11 slate of events.
The highlight for children and families is Saturday’s Breakfast with Santa, which takes place from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 at the waterfront Foxy’s Harbor Grille. Limited $10 tickets are available in advance, with online purchasing available.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be participating in the Talbot Street Parade, which follows the breakfast and begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Spectators will also see plenty of people dressed as Santa for the Santa Dash as they run in the fun-filled, rain-or-shine Saturday event.
This year’s events also include the return of the new Lighted Boat Parade; a Tour of Homes; Holiday Meals; a Marketplace and Sweet Shoppe and more.
This year’s 19th Christmas in St. Michaels Collector’s Ornament features the Maryland Blue Crab and is adapted from an original drawing by local designer and artist Scott Sullivan. The ornaments are available for purchase online, at the Marketplace and Sweet Shoppe, and in select stores throughout St. Michaels.
The goal for this year’s events is to raise funds to distribute grants to local beneficiaries. More than 25 family services, education and child development, and community enhancement organizations depend on Christmas in St. Michaels funds to support their programs and activities.
Christmas in St. Michaels began in 1987 when a group of energetic volunteers recognized the need for daycare services in the community. Funds were raised through community support, and a daycare center was established, now known as Critchlow Adkins Children Centers. Sponsors and patrons of Christmas in St. Michaels since that time have helped raise more than $1.4M in support of numerous local non-profit organizations.
Proceeds from Christmas in St. Michaels help the people served by local non-profit organizations, with event updates, online purchases, and more about Christmas in St. Michaels at christmasinstmichaels.org.
