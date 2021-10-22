Santa is joined by Christmas in St. Michaels Treasurer Linda Seemans, left, and President Pat Martin, right, to help plan his and Mrs. Claus’s appearances in this year’s Dec. 10–12 events. The highlight for children and families is Breakfast with Santa, which takes place 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 11 at the waterfront Foxy’s Harbor Grille, and is followed by the Talbot Street Parade. The weekend is packed with a full slate of events for everyone, including a Homes Tour and Marketplace and Sweet Shoppe, with more at christmasinstmichaels.org.
ST. MICHAELS — Santa will be helping Christmas in St. Michaels celebrate its 35th year of weekend festivities with several appearances in St. Michaels during the Dec. 10 -12 slate of events.
The highlight for children and families is Saturday’s Breakfast with Santa, which takes place from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the waterfront Foxy’s Harbor Grille. Limited $10 tickets are available in advance, with online purchasing available.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be participating in the Talbot Street Parade, which follows the breakfast and begins at 10:30 on Saturday. The event was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spectators will also see plenty of people dressed as Santa for the Santa Dash as they run in the fun-filled, rain or shine Saturday event.
Christmas in St. Michaels also brings holiday music to the historic town, including a special Mid-Shore Community Band performance of seasonal music from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Talbot Street. The Jackson Jubilee Singers are set to perform at 1:30 p.m. with soul-stirring gospel music.
This year’s events also include the return of the new Lighted Boat Parade; a Tour of Homes; Holiday Meals; a Marketplace and Sweet Shoppe, and a Light up the Night drive-by house and harbor tour.
The 2021 Christmas in St. Michaels collectible ornament features Maggie the Fire Truck — a local legend with an interesting history — and was rendered by local designer and artist Scott Sullivan.
The goal for this year’s events is to raise funds to distribute grants to local beneficiaries. More than 25 family services, education and child development, and community enhancement organizations depend on Christmas in St. Michaels funds to support their programs and activities.
Christmas in St. Michaels began in 1987 when a group of energetic volunteers recognized the need for day care services in the community. Funds were raised through community support, and a day care center was established, now known as Critchlow Adkins Children Centers. Sponsors and patrons of Christmas in St. Michaels since that time have helped raise more than $1.4 million in support of numerous local nonprofit organizations.
Proceeds from Christmas in St. Michaels help the people served by local nonprofit organizations, with event updates, online purchases, and more about Christmas in St. Michaels at christmasinstmichaels.org.
