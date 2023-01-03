OCEAN PINES — Nearly 130 golfers played in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore’s 30th annual Santa’s Open Charity Golf Event. Each of the golfers brought a toy for a child. The unwrapped gifts were distributed to local children facing adversity.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore held its 30th annual Santa’s Open Charity Golf Event on Dec. 10 at the Ocean Pines Golf Course. Major sponsors for the tournament included presenting co-sponsors M&T Charitable Foundation and Delmarva Power, Mrs. Claus’ coffee sponsor Avery Hall, Rudolph’s reception co-sponsors Sharp Water Culligan and Mid-Atlantic Heating and Air, Santa’s cheer sponsors Salisbury University, Real HVAC, Pohanka of Salisbury, and American Legion Post 166, and the hole-in-one sponsor, Pohanka of Salisbury. Co-chairs for the event were Jimmy Sweet of the Delmarva Shorebirds and John Petito of Delmarva Power.
Thirty-two teams teed off at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday for the charity tournament. After the frost delay, the mild temperature of 45 degrees was just warm enough to play golf. Upon registration, each golfer received a Santa’s Open logo tumbler from G&G Outfitters Inc.
Immediately following the tournament, awards were presented for first and second place.
First place went to the team of Steven Lewis, Danny Michaels, John MacDonald and Jason Stitely.
Second place went to the team of Ray Wankmiller, Mike Wankmiller, Richard Trostle and Jay Hall.
