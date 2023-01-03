Santa's Open Golf event

Shown with Santa, from left, are Tom Janasek, Doug Parks, Matt Campbell and Tom Bierley.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

OCEAN PINES — Nearly 130 golfers played in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore’s 30th annual Santa’s Open Charity Golf Event. Each of the golfers brought a toy for a child. The unwrapped gifts were distributed to local children facing adversity.

