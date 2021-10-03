EASTON — Sara Chapple, a member of the Talbot County 4-H Skipjacks Club in Easton, completed her Level Six Diamond Clover 4-H project — conducting a music/craft club with students enrolled in the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center after school program. The mission of the ChesMRC is to empower people from different cultures to become successful and engaged members of the community.
Sara, a senior at Easton High School, has been an active participant in Easton High School music and theater programs. She also sings with the Alive at Five Band at Christ Church in Easton.
Sara said, “I love music. I love to sing. I love helping others and really connect with younger kids. For my 4-H Level Six Diamond Clover Project, I wanted to come up with a project idea that wrapped all of my passions into a fun and engaging musical project for children in my community.”
She elaborated, “In my investigation, I learned that research shows exposure to music can improve children’s ability to learn. Music and movement instruction has been shown to improve children’s memory.”
In fall 2019, she met with Matthew Peters, the executive director of the ChesMRC and planned on bringing her musical program to the students enrolled in the after school program in the spring of 2020. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic put her plans on hold.
Sara said, “I had to completely rethink my project and timeline.”
Ultimately, the ChesMRC changed its after school program to a virtual format. After regrouping and planning, Sara decided to offer her music program virtually. In the spring, Chapple began offering a her music/craft program three times a week for each of the age groups (1st-2nd grade, 3rd grade, and 4th-5th grade). Each week, she would come up with a musical instrument theme and devise a session to teach about the instrument and complete a do-it yourself musical instrument craft.
Sara said, “A lot of planning went into each week.” She had to plan ahead of time, so that all of the craft supplies and lesson materials could be distributed to the students at the beginning of each week.
Sara continued, “I had to make sure that students had every item in order to complete the craft and I had to do it on a budget.” For example, she said that she purchased glue dots in place of liquid glue to decrease her expenses.
Sara was also invited to the Avalon Foundation’s Multicultural Vaccination and Wellness Day in May, where she offered a musical craft to kids who were waiting for their parents to be vaccinated. Chapple said, “I was so happy to be part of an important community event and provide a little fun to the kids who stopped by my table.”
A criterion for the Level Six Diamond Clover 4-H project is that the project must have an educational component and be sustainable. Sara was able to raise funds to purchase a set of kids’ musical instruments and dance scarves to be used by the center in the future. She also compiled her music lessons and crafts instructions in a binder that can be replicated as well.
Sara said, “I loved being part of this program. I have seen a couple of the students out in public and they have waved to me. It has been nice to be recognized for the program.”
She also said that she learned so much about virtual instruction.
“I have so much more respect for my teachers and the preparation that goes into virtual schooling! A lot of work goes into lesson planning and execution,” she said.
For help with her project, Sara would like to thank the Talbot County Extension Office, American Legion Talbot Post 70, Easton Elks Lodge No. 1622, the Avalon Foundation, and fellow members of the Talbot County Skipjacks 4-H club, friends, and family.
Sara said, “I will look forward to being able to conduct my music program in the fall, where there are plans for the after school program to resume in-person activities.”
Talbot County 4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. If you have a child who would like to join a chapter in Talbot County 4-H, call 410-822-1244, email Tom Hutson at thutson@umd.edu or see the flyer online at extension.umd.edu/talbot-county. Adults are welcome to become 4-H volunteers. Volunteers share their skills by helping with 4-H projects and programs or starting 4-H clubs that create new opportunities for youth.
