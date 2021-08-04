Satisfy summer cookout cravings

(Family Features) — Something about summer brings out cravings for grilled perfection. Whether it’s the unmistakable flavor of a slow smoked side of ribs or a flame-kissed tenderloin, you can’t go wrong when you pull out the grill.
Barbecue enthusiasts, who only let the best meats grace their grills and smokers, know marbling is one of the best indicators of quality meat. Marbling is the tiny flecks of fat in the meat itself. These melt throughout the grilling process to infuse every bite with tenderness and flavor.
When you’re planning your menu for your next summer cookout, look for an option like Chairman’s Reserve Pork, which has strict standards to ensure marbling is part of every cut. Each cut is hand-selected and hand-trimmed to guarantee tender, juicy and flavorful results.
Pork is the hero of this Grilled Pork Tenderloin and Vegetables recipe, giving you a delicious way to cure those summertime cravings. Find more grilling tips and recipes at chairmansreservemeats.com/recipes.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin and Vegetables
Recipe courtesy of pitmaster Tuffy Stone
Prep time: 2 hours
Cook time: 35 minutes
Servings: 4
Coriander Rub:
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons freshly ground coriander seed
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 Chairman’s Reserve Pork Tenderloin (2 pounds)
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
3 tablespoons Coriander Rub, divided
12 small carrots with tops, washed and dried
8 spring onions, washed and dried
12-18 thin asparagus spears, washed and dried
1 lemon, halved
2 cups watercress, arugula or spring salad greens mix, washed
1 tablespoon chives, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon tarragon leaves, torn or chopped
1 tablespoon Italian parsley, torn or chopped
To make coriander rub: In airtight container, mix salt, black pepper, coriander seed and garlic together. Store until ready to use.
To make tenderloin and vegetables: Brush tenderloin with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Evenly season both sides of pork with 1 tablespoon coriander rub and refrigerate 2 hours. Coat carrots, spring onions and asparagus with 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with 1 tablespoon coriander rub; refrigerate.
Remove tenderloin and vegetables from refrigerator and bring to room temperature.
Heat grill to 400 F using direct grilling setup. Place lemon halves, cut sides down, over hot coals and cook approximately 5 minutes, or until lemon halves are charred. Remove to cool.
Place seasoned pork tenderloin over hot coals and grill 3-5 minutes. Using tongs, rotate meat every 3-5 minutes and cook until meat thermometer placed in thickest part of tenderloin reads 140 F (about 15 minutes). Remove tenderloin from heat and let rest 10 minutes.
Place seasoned carrots, onion and asparagus on hot grill. Cook 3-4 minutes then turn and cook another 3-4 minutes. Transfer to plate.
Toss salad greens in remaining olive oil, juice of 1 charred lemon half and 2 teaspoons coriander rub.
Slice tenderloin into 1/4-inch medallions. Place grilled vegetables and medallions on platter; garnish with herbs and juice of remaining lemon half. Serve with spring greens salad.
