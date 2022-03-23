DENTON — Dozens of folks brought their wares to sell at the craft and yard sale at the 4-H Park on Saturday. Tables full of items for sale stretched all the way down the main hall’s length. There was everything from jewelry to Schwan’s prepared meals. There was a good cause underlying the whole thing. They were raising funds for Joanne C. Wooters Scholarship Fund, which helps 4-H kids who are great students go to college.
Wooters was actually at the event applying cheese to hamburgers. Manning the hot dog pot was Navonne Owen, who is a Caroline County 4-H educator.
“It has been busy today. There have been a lot of people,” said Wooters.
“This fair raises money for the 4-H in Caroline County and for the Joanne C. Wooters fair scholarship,” said Owen. She said this is the 10th year for the sale.
“Joanne is the chair. She is a 4-H volunteer. We start sending vendor applications out in January. We have a mailing list that we have used every year. We advertise it all over social media. We hit up the newspaper. There are over 80 tables. It is a wonderful day of shopping, full of bargains to be had from various vendors. There are yard sale type people and there are people doing direct marketing like Scentsy, Tupperware and Pampered Chef. There are bake sales for a particular 4-H club,” said Owen.
Karen Ann Callahan said, “I am the bunny lady of Talbot County. But today I am supporting 4-H by selling yard sale items and Country Girl Jewelry. We have got earrings, necklaces and bracelets. T chains — anything with charms I can make into any pieces. It has been good today. We have had a good turnout of people coming through the building. My main goal is to get everything set up for Joanne.”
Callahan has been at this since she was a 4-H Clover at 7 years old. Her favorite parts are traveling and meeting people.
“Without farmers you don’t have food. So there is gonna be agriculture in our lives until we pass away. You have to eat, so you have to have food. Well you have to rely on the farmers to produce that for you,” Callahan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.