DAVIDSONVILLE — Maryland Farm Bureau is giving back to its members and students of the community by offering five $2,000 scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Applicants must be high-school seniors starting college in the fall of 2022 or full-time college students at any accredited community college or four-year institution. Applicants, or their parents/guardians, must be members of Maryland Farm Bureau.
Three of the scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing academic disciplines in food, agriculture, and/or natural resources. The remaining two scholarships are open to students in any academic discipline.
Scholarship recipients will be selected by a designated committee of the Maryland Farm Bureau. Students must apply online via the official application website. The application includes the following essay question to be answered by each applicant:
Studies show more farmers and farm families are experiencing stress and mental health issues. What can farmers, ranchers, and Farm Bureau do to proactively promote good mental health in both themselves and their communities?
Online applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 25. For more information or to apply, visit the official application website at bit.ly/MDFBscholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.