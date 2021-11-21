ST. MICHAELS — The Woman’s Club of St. Michaels is pleased to announce that scholarships will be offered to the St. Michaels High School class of 2022.
Theresa Vener, principal of St. Michaels High School, remarked to the St. Michaels Woman’s Club Scholarship Committee that scholarships are very important to the seniors and without scholarships many students would not be able to further their education beyond high school. She further said that the scholarships for both academic and trade school training, reduce the stress on parents, eliminate some of the tremendous student debt and give the students more career options.
The woman’s club scholarship applications are available through the guidance counselor at St. Michaels High School. Completed applications are due by March 8, 2022. There will be a total of $7,500 in scholarships offered to the 150th graduating class of SMHS from the St. Michaels Woman’s Club.
The successful candidate or candidates will exhibit outstanding academic performance, be active in their school and community activities and need financial assistance. This award is open to any St. Michaels High School student who plans to attend an accredited two- or four-year college/university or a technical or trade school following their high school graduation.
In addition to academic information and volunteer activities, students are required to submit a personal essay. Specific information regarding the required biographical essay is available from J.R. Burkhardt in the SMHS Guidance Department.
Finalists will be invited to an interview with the scholarship committee in early spring. Recipients of the scholarships will be announced at the Senior Awards Assembly and will be required to attend, with a guest, the Woman’s Club annual luncheon on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
The Woman’s Club of St. Michaels has a proud history of awarding scholarships to St Michaels High School seniors and since 1977 has awarded more than $200,000.
