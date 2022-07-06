School board announces administrative changes

DENTON — Dr. Tara A. Downes has been named assistant superintendent for instruction. Her appointment was approved by the Caroline County Board of Education at their June work session.
Downes is currently the principal at Woodbridge Middle School. She is a graduate of North Caroline High School and a lifelong resident of the Eastern Shore. She began her career in 2005 as a media specialist in Worcester County Public Schools and subsequently moved into administrative positions in Worcester, Queen Anne’s, and Woodbridge, Delaware public schools.
The assistant superintendent for instruction is responsible for the oversight of all instructional and student services programs and services, and is the designated Blueprint for Maryland’s Future coordinator. In addition, the role includes participation in evaluation and performance review, budget development, review and administration, and acting as the superintendent’s designee as required.
Superintendent Dr. Derek L. Simmons said he appreciated the Board allowing the position to come back into the system and budget. “With her background and experience, Dr. Downes is an excellent fit for the position,” Simmons said. “We are excited to welcome her to the Caroline family.”
Downes holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from Salisbury University, a Master’s in Instructional Technology/School Library Media and a Master’s in Human Resource Development/Educational Leadership from Towson University, and a Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from Library University. The topic of Downes’ doctoral dissertation was the Impact of High-Quality Tier I Instruction on Narrowing the Achievement Gap of Special Education Students.
Several other administrative positions were announced at the meeting:
Sarah Crebs was named principal at Denton Elementary School. Crebs has been the assistant principal at Ridgely Elementary since 2018, and was previously a special education teacher in Caroline and other districts. She has her administrative certificate from Salisbury University and is working on her doctorate in contemporary literacy, also at Salisbury University.
Brett Evans was named assistant principal at Ridgely Elementary School. Evans is currently a Social Studies teacher and coach at Colonel Richardson High School. He has his master’s from the University of Maryland and will complete his administrative certification from Salisbury University shortly.
Tommy Jefferson was named assistant principal at North Caroline High School. Jefferson is currently the dean of students at Colonel Richardson High School, and was previously a special education teacher. He has his Master’s in Special Education from Wilmington University and an administrative certificate from Salisbury University.
Raquel Johnson was named coordinator of Special Education. Johnson is currently a special education teacher at Lockerman Middle School and has previous experience in Delaware as a behavioral specialist and administrator.
Earlier in June, the Board approved the appointment of Stephanie Brohawn as principal at Federalsburg Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year.
Brohawn began her career in Dorchester County as an elementary school teacher. She subsequently served as coordinator or lead teacher for a variety of programs throughout the system before appointments to assistant principal at the elementary and middle school levels.
Simmons said, “We are excited to welcome Ms. Brohawn to the Caroline Family. She brings a diversity of experience and a wealth of knowledge to the position that will greatly benefit the students and staff at Federalsburg Elementary.”
It was also announced Briana Walker will be joining Greensboro Elementary School as an assistant principal.
In other administrative news, the position of Comptroller will be renamed Chief Financial Officer to more accurately reflect the duties and responsibilities of the job. Erin Thornton will continue in this position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.