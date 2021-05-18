GREENSBORO — Nothing stops Bill Scudder from birding.
Not COVID. Not even cancer.
The U.S. Navy veteran, who served for 20 years on ships, has been retired for some years now, but never slows down. In addition to his volunteer work with local VFWs and the Greensboro Historical Society, Scudder is a mainstay of the Caroline County Bird Club, having been a member and its parent organization, Maryland Ornithological Society for 65 consecutive years, even while serving in the Navy.
He has served as a Caroline County Bird Club officer for years, currently serving as vice president. He also is the Club’s representative for the Myrtle Simon Pelot Sanctuary. “ I believe I hold the longest consecutive membership in MOS to date” Scudder proudly said.
Bill attributes his love of birds and birding to his late mother, Carol Scudder. She got him involved in birding at the age of 10. As a child he banded birds, even climbed trees to retrieve abandoned bird nests.
“I learned from my mother how to identify the birds and how to respect them,” Scudder said. “Birding probably kept me out of a lot of trouble!”
He may not be climbing trees anymore, but Scudder still actively helps run the local bird club. While the COVID pandemic has put some restrictions on the Club’s activities, members are still offering bird walks and participating in bird counts.
“Two of our recent bird walks in the last two months have been at the relatively new North County Regional Park in Greensboro” Scudder said. “I am so impressed with the county’s foresight to purchase this special property and its conservation work of both the wetlands trail and the meadow restoration. In March, we saw a flock of 20 or so Eastern Meadowlarks in the meadow. That is the largest number I’ve seen in years!” Other special birding spots he likes to frequent are Christian Park, not far from the North County Park; the Smithville Lake area, and in Choptank near the marina at dawn when the birds burst into what Scudder calls an “amazing morning chorus”.
With no thoughts to slow down, Scudder plans to continue to help the Club with its programs, counts and bird walks. He and the other Club members are always looking for new members and would like to get more local youth out birding. “The MD & DC Breeding Bird Atlas would be a good way for some of our youth to learn about birds and birding and learn what it means to be a citizen scientist.”
For more information about the Caroline County Bird Club, visit its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057407532650 or website: http://carolinebirdclubmos.blogspot.com/
