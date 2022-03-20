On Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, the Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival will return to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels. The festival takes place on CBMM’s waterfront campus from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with all tickets valid for admission on both days. For tickets and more information, visit cbmm.org/seaglassfestival.
ST. MICHAELS — The 10th Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival, hosted at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Tickets are valid for admission on both days.
In addition to nearly 90 artisans featuring coastal and sea-glass related jewelry, home décor, art, and more, the festival also includes two days’ worth of live music. Drawing from the Americana tradition and keeping a roots rock sensibility, Naked Blue has become a mainstay on the singer-songwriter/pop scene and can be seen under CBMM’s Tolchester Beach Bandstand from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2. Under the Bandstand from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, will be Nelly’s Echo, a singer/songwriter featured on a previous season of NBC’s “The Voice” who describes his music as “storytelling with groove” or “folk with soul.”
Other musical acts that can be seen throughout the two-day festival include Dave Hawkins, Anna Burgess, Chris Sacks and Joe Hickey. On both Saturday and Sunday in CBMM’s Small Boat Shed, sea glass experts will also be available for shared identification. Mary McCarthy, director of The Beachcombing Center, will be available on both days, while Richard LaMotte, author of “Pure Sea Glass,” will be available Saturday only.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including beer, wine, and cocktails. Vendor information and more about the festival can be found at seaglassfestival.com.
The two-day festival ticket is $18 for adults; $15 for seniors (65+), college students and retired military with ID; $6 for children 6 to 17, CBMM members, and active military (with ID). Advance tickets can be purchased online at cbmm.org/seaglassfestival, with tickets also sold at CBMM the day of the event. No single-day tickets will be sold.
