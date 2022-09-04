Sean and his brother Mark built the new raised beds at their home with help from Troop 175 Scouts. The brothers with the full Troop installed the new beds after tearing out the old ones. Each bed includes a self-watering system.
Sean and his brother Mark built the new raised beds at their home with help from Troop 175 Scouts. The brothers with the full Troop installed the new beds after tearing out the old ones. Each bed includes a self-watering system.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Sean’s brother, Mark, replaces Sean’s Troop neckerchief with his new Eagle neckerchief and slide at Sean’s Court of Honor at Crumpton Methodist Church on Jan. 13, 2022.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Eagle Scout Sean Melotti takes close-up photos of the installed raised garden beds he built for the Judy Center at Sudlersville Elementary School.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS
Sean Melotti’s proud family at his Eagle Court of Honor at Crumpton Methodist Church on Jan. 13, 2022. From left are Sean, his mother and Assistant Scoutmaster Joni, brother Mark and dad Matt Melotti.
CRUMPTON — Sean C. Melotti has earned the rank of Eagle Scout with Sudlersville Scout Troop 175. Eagle, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, has been achieved by fewer than 4% of Scouts. Sean earned this award following years of rank advancement, community service, leadership and achieving 38 merit badges. Sean lives outside of Crumpton and joined Scouting in first grade as a Tiger.
His final Eagle project was to rebuild three raised garden beds for Sudlersville Elementary School students through The Judy Center Early Learning Hub at the school. With help from his mentor and fellow Scouts, Sean transformed the existing beds, that had fallen into disrepair, into a sophisticated designed and functioning garden. Gardens are maintained by Judy Center Playgroup friends, SES pre-kindergarten through third-graders, and summer school students.
According to Judy Center SES Program Coordinator Elizabeth Miller, “The garden beds have brought so much joy, inspiration and educational opportunities for many students, young siblings, and their caregivers over the years. Rebuilding was a daunting task. We have grown cilantro, oregano, dill, basil, zucchini, yellow squash, spinach, tomatoes, peppers, carrots, zinnias and much more since the transformation. I am sure we will enjoy the transformed garden beds for years to come.”
Scoutmaster Patti Carter said, “Sean has grown from a quiet, unassuming child into a confident, successful young man who is trustworthy, helpful, kind, courteous, and brave. He has a curiosity for learning and a heart for service to others.
“Sean’s Eagle Project was accomplished during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sean combined his natural mechanical skills and his Troop’s hand-power in construction of these three large commercial-grade, above-ground planter boxes. After cleaning up the overgrowth and building and replacing the old boxes, Sean took it further; He coordinated with SES faculty to ensure the productive outdoor classroom for young students had high-quality soil and a source of funds to get things growing. Sean’s ability to apply the Scout Oath and Law to his daily life continues to make his Troop proud.”
Sean recalled one of his most memorable experiences in Scouting as his participation in the High Adventure Program at one summer camp. His group took a five-mile hike in a ravine which ended at a waterfall. He said, “It was out of the ordinary.”
Sean is currently attending Chesapeake College, pursuing an associate degree and an engineering certificate and a future degree in engineering. Working on cars is his passion, an early interest enhanced by Scouting.
His advice as a new Eagle to young Scouts on their trail to Eagle is to not procrastinate. “Don’t wait for it to come to you; you need to go out and get it,” he said.
Sean said is important to plan to do something every day or week toward achieving one’s goals.
Sudlersville Ruritan Club is the charter organization for Sudlersville Scout Troop 175.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.