CRUMPTON — Sean C. Melotti has earned the rank of Eagle Scout with Sudlersville Scout Troop 175. Eagle, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America, has been achieved by fewer than 4% of Scouts. Sean earned this award following years of rank advancement, community service, leadership and achieving 38 merit badges. Sean lives outside of Crumpton and joined Scouting in first grade as a Tiger.

