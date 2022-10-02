EASTON — See Iran through the the eyes of six female photographers as they explore issues of memory, loss and exile but also hope and defiance in a special Smithsonian docent-led tour offered by Chesapeake Forum on Thursday, Oct. 6.
From the dynamism of the street to the quiet corners of distant memories, the works featured in "My Iran: Six Women Photographers" explore the complexities of life within and outside their home country.
The images offer nuanced views of Iran while shedding light on each photographer’s identity as an artist. Hengameh Golestan’s shots of women protesting in the streets of Tehran following the 1979 Iranian Revolution capture the spirit and force of a social and political movement that dramatically altered the role of women in society. The remaining five artists — Newsha Tavakolian, Shadi Ghadirian, Malekeh Nayiny, Gohar Dashti and Mitra Tabrizian — work in this post-Revolution environment, staging and manipulating photographs to reveal deeply moving individual stories, as well as unique observations about contemporary life as an Iranian.
"My Iran" also honors the legacy of Dr. Jahangir Amuzegar (1920–2018) and the Eleanor and Jahangir Amuzegar Fund for Contemporary Iranian Art, which provides ongoing support for programs of contemporary Iranian art.
"My Iran: Six Women Photographers" is one session from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, Zoom only. Cost: $15. Register at chesapeakeforum.org.
