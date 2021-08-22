LANDOVER — Like the Energizer bunny, Senior Olympic champion Wally Dashiell of Stevensville, 97, just keeps going and going. Nothing stops her — not knee replacement, not hip replacement, not diminishing eyesight. She recently brought home four more gold medals and another state record.
The first weekend in August, Dashiell traveled to Landover to compete in the Maryland Senior Olympics at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, next door to the stadium where the Washington Football Team plays. The sports venue has a fully equipped track and field facility. All who registered to compete, were required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to come onto the property.
Dashiell, who will turn 98 in October, has had to stop doing running and jumping events.
After her last major joint replacement, at age 90, she said her doctor told her, “If you break this, there’s no fixing it. Not at your age!”
However, she has continued performing in four field events: javelin, discus, shot put and her favorite — hammer throw. She brought home gold medals in each of those events in her class, women ages 95 — 99, and set a new state record in the hammer throw, tossing it 39+ meters. She also holds two National Senior Games records in the hammer throw — one from 2017, for women ages 90-94, throwing 38’ 6” and the other from 2019, for women 95 — 99, throwing 28’ 5”.
Dashiell currently holds 19 Maryland Sr. Olympics records, including the triple jump, 100 and 200 meter dashes, high jump, long jump and standing long jump, all of which she can no longer perform in. The earliest state high jump record she established was for women ages 75 — 79, back in 1999, which still stands. She also holds multiple state records in shot put, javelin and discus, all in different age groups.
At the recent competition, people kept coming up asking if they could have their picture taken with her.
Dashiell was the oldest competitor at the 2021 Maryland Sr. Olympics, and competitors from all ages groups cheered every time she threw the discus, shot put, javelin or hammer. As the most senior competitor, she was permitted to perform first. Younger competitors gladly waited for Dashiell. She would then take a seat and watch all the other competitors finish before moving on to the next event at another location on the field.
Sunday afternoon she was sitting under a canopy outdoors after her final throw. Asked if she would like to go sit in an air conditioned car, she replied, “No, I’m comfortable here.” She wanted to show support for the other, younger athletes who were still completing. The temperature was 95 degrees, with a breeze, in the shade.
Dashiell has now qualified to compete at the next National Senior Games in Ft. Lauderdale, which have been postponed due to the pandemic until next spring. The National Games had been scheduled for November 2021.
Florida currently has the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the nation. Dashiell is waiting to see if the rates decline significantly before deciding to go.
For many years, Dashiell has served as the unofficial ambassador for the Senior Olympics on the Eastern Shore. More than a decade ago she was inducted into the Maryland Senior Olympics Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.