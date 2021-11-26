Ballroom dancing for seniors has been held during the pandemic, once it was deemed safe to do so, at the Moose Lodge in Queenstown. Couples, from left, Jamye Duckworth and Phil D’Domenicks, Marguertie Bowman and Bob Meile, and Nancy Kinney and Paul Allen practice the Tango.
Ballroom dancing for seniors has been held at the Moose Lodge in Queenstown during the pandemic, once it was deemed safe to do so. Practicing the Tango, paired, from the left Joyce Wesolowski and Richard Cooper, and Marguerite Brown with Bob Meile. Ballroom dancing continues to be held on Thursday afternoons, now at the Kent Island Sr. Center. Line dancing is offered on Monday afternoons, at the Grasonville Sr. Center.
Local seniors have been line-dancing every Tuesday at the Bay Country Moose Lodge in Queenstown for the past year, through the pandemic, first, wearing face masks until all participants were vaccinated. The dancing will continue, but, is now being held with line-dancing on Mondays at 1 p.m. at the Grasonville Sr. Center, and ballroom dancing Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Kent Island Sr. Center. Left, front, participant Sheila Stutman, follows the lead of instructor Annie Monego.
Line dancing was open for seniors at the Moose Lodge in Queenstown, once it was deemed safe during the pandemic. Line dancing is continuing to be held Monday afternoons at the Grasonville Sr. Center and ballroom dancing every Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m., at the KI Sr. Center. Seniors participating said, “It keeps the body and brain functioning with light exercise, and provides time for socializing.”
QUEENSTOWN — For the past year, local seniors have danced their way through the pandemic, with longtime dance instructor Annie Monego bringing them out of potential social isolation, and inactivity, to enjoy recreation and fellowship, as safely as possible.
With the help of the Bay Country Moose Lodge in Queenstown providing the seniors with a large open space, indoors, the group learned line-dancing on Tuesday afternoons and ballroom dancing on Thursday afternoons at same location. The cost was $5 per person, to be able to provide a donation to the Moose Lodge for their providing the space. The dance classes went on for 15-weeks per session, beginning in October, 2020, with several sessions through the end of October 2021. So many seniors joined in, that they were able to donate $2,700 to the lodge.
Monego said, “At first, we had to all wear face masks during the dance classes, at least until vaccinations began in February, and everyone was finally vaccinated. Then, we could gather without the masks.”
Participant Joyce Wesolowski, of Kent Island, said, “The dance classes have provided a way to socialize during the pandemic, and it’s good exercise!” Richard Cooper, 74, of Centreville agreed, saying, “Yes, it is good exercise and it keeps our brains working as we practice dance movements together.”
Through Chesapeake College new dance classes are continuing, having begun on Mondays in November, at the Grasonville Senior Center, from 1 p.m. — 2 p.m. The cost is $15 per person for 14-weeks of line-dancing classes there. Thursday’s ballroom dancing is held at the Kent Island Senior Center, from 1 p.m. — 2:30 p.m. The cost for ballroom dancing is $25 per person for 14 weeks.
Monego has been teaching dance lessons for 40-years. Since 2016, she’s worked with Chesapeake College, serving as an instructor in senior classes. If you have an interest in joining, call Monego at 410-708-1628.
