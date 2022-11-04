Commission on Aging discussion

Talbot County Council Candidates with members of the Talbot County Commission on Aging for a roundtable discussion around senior issues.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Commission on Aging held a bipartisan Talbot County Council Candidate Roundtable Discussion at Brookletts Place in Easton on Oct. 12 and 13. The purpose of the discussion was for the candidates to meet the Commission on Aging and learn more about the programs that the Talbot Council supports for seniors in the county. Council candidates Pete Lesher, Scott Kane, Keasha Haythe, Phil Jackson, Michele Dappert, Wade Strickland, Dave Stepp and Lynn Mielke attended.

