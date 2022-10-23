EASTON — Cyber criminals are clever. They prey on the elderly and vulnerable via emails, websites, phone calls and even text messages, tricking them into paying fake tax bills with gift cards or fees for non-existent sweepstakes winnings, among other things. And the scams keep getting more creative. The estimated loss per scam targeted at seniors is $16,000.
In “Internet Safety for Seniors,” a one-session Chesapeake Forum class, participants will learn how to evaluate potential scams and to keep safe online. New emerging internet scams will also be presented.
Instructor Lawrence Rudner, Ph.D., has taught several Chesapeake Forum classes on artificial Intelligence and cyber warfare. He also teaches oyster gardening through the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. He retired as the senior vice president for research and development at the Graduate Management Admission Council, sponsor of the GMAT® exam, where he was responsible for the Psychometric Research as well as the Market Research and Analysis Divisions.
“Internet Safety for Seniors” is offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27 in-person at the Peachblossom YMCA, on Zoom or by recording. Cost: $15. To register for this or any other Chesapeake Forum course, visit chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit dedicated to providing continuing education opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.