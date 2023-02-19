Creating an online Medicare account, can be very helpful in managing your Medicare information. Once you have your Medicare number, an online account is a great resource for getting personalized information about your Medicare coverage, claims and costs.
You can review your Original Medicare claims as soon as they are processed instead of waiting for the quarterly “Medicare Summary Notice” from Medicare. You will be able to review your Medicare claims within 24 hours of them being processed. Being able to review claims quickly can help you spot errors or potential fraud. You can search your claims by date range, claim type and claim number. You will be able to see the service date, provider and type of each claim, the Medicare-approved amount, what Medicare paid, and what you may be billed. The amount you may be billed may then be covered through a Medicare Supplement Plan or a retiree insurance plan.
You can find out about your preventative benefits and track the services you have used and get a list of Medicare-covered tests and screenings you are eligible for. In addition, you can print a copy of your official Medicare card and pay your premiums on-line if you wish. However, if you are receiving Social Security benefits, your Medicare premiums are automatically deducted from your monthly payments.
You can also personalize your drug and pharmacy list. This will give you a head start when comparing the Part D Prescription Drug options during the Annual Election Period which is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
How do I get started?
• Start by going to www.medicare.gov (Make sure you have your Medicare card handy).
• On the landing page, go to “Log-in or create an account”
• On the next page, go to “Create an account now” and read the disclosure. Hit “OK”.
• Enter your Medicare number and your Part A & Part B effective date. Click “Next”
• Continue with the information requested. An email address is optional.
• Create a username and password. Follow the guidelines for choosing a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters. Also set up a secret question to answer to secure the account. Please make sure you write down and keep your login and password in a safe place.
• Then click “Create Account
• Once you have submitted the form, a message appears to confirm you have successfully created a Medicare.gov account. You can now log in and access your account.
• Go to www.Medicare.gov and sign into your online Medicare account by clicking “Log in or Create an Account”. Enter your username, password and then log in.
Keep in mind
Some services such as online claims information, are available only for people who have original Medicare. If you have coverage through a private Medicare Advantage Plan, you may be able sign up with your plan to receive your Explanation of Benefits notices and review your claims.
Is it safe to use Medicare.gov?
Medicare.gov is managed and paid for by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Your information is secure, but be sure to log out and close your browser window, especially if using a shared or public computer.
Protect your Medicare number like you would a credit card.
Only give personal information, like your Medicare number, to health care providers, your insurance companies or health plans (and their licensed brokers or agents), or people you trust that work with Medicare, like your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP).
Don’t share your Medicare number or other personal information with anyone who contacts you by phone, email, or in person, unless you contacted them first and gave them permission to contact you.
If someone calls and asks for your information, for money, or threatens to cancel your health benefits, hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). TTY: 1-877-486-2048. Medicare will never call you uninvited and ask you to give personal or private information.
So go ahead and create your Medicare.gov account and explore all the benefits the website has to offer.
Mike Zimmer is president of Bay State Insurance Agency Ltd. in Centreville. He is available to answer questions regarding Retirement Planning, Medicare and Medicare Supplements Plans. He may be reached at 410-758-1680. For updates and more information, visit www.medicaresolutionsforseniors.com and like Facebook page Bay State Insurance Agency, LTD.
